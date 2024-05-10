WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja recreates the winning moment of IPL 2023 ahead of the GT clash in Ahmedabad

The Indian Premier League (2023) saw a fairytale ending for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and their fans, for CSK clinched their fifth title by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The official handle of CSK put a video of Ravindra Jadeja recreating the wild scenes of the IPL 2023 final.

The Indian Premier League (2023) saw a fairytale ending for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and their fans, for CSK clinched their fifth title by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The main hero of the win was the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who held his nerves and took his team over the line on the final delivery under immense pressure.

With 10 runs required in the last two balls, Jadeja first hit a maximum over long-on by staying deep in the crease to take an attempted yorker by Mohit Sharma on full. With four left for the final one, Jadeja guided a low full toss on the pads to the left of the fine leg, and the ball raced away to the boundary to send the whole CSK group and fans into a frenzy.

Jadeja immediately took a round of the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium, giving flying kisses to the audience cheering loudly for the Yellow Army. He then reached the CSK dressing room where MS Dhoni lifted him and gave a warm hug with tears in his eyes.

Also Read: Virat Kohli gives cheeky response to critics on his 'strike-rate' after smashing 92 against PBKS

At one stage, the game looked done for CSK, but Jadeja brought his A-game to guide CSK to their fifth IPL title. This win also made them the joint most successful team in the league with Mumbai Indians (MI).

Ravindra Jadeja recreates the IPL 2023 final scenes

Chennai Super Kings will face Gujarat Titans in their next game in Ahmedabad, as they look to inch closer to the playoffs. The official handle of CSK put a video of Ravindra Jadeja recreating the wild scenes of the IPL 2023 final.

As things unfolded last year, Jadeja whipped his willow towards the fine-leg region and then ran towards the stands with both arms in the air. He then looked towards the camera, giving a message to his fans, saying, “You can’t forget the last ball thriller of 2023. Cheers!”

Telegram Group Join Now

The video went viral quickly, with CSK fans reminiscing about that long but joyful night last year. The fans were already discussing this game, and the CSK admin posted the clip at the right time.

CSK still need to win at least two of their remaining three games to qualify for playoffs. They will look to continue winning momentum at a venue that scripted history for them in 2023.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.