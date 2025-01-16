RCB’s Big-Money Signing Impresses Ahead of IPL 2025, Takes a Sensational Diving Catch and Blasts Fiery Fifty in Vijay Hazare Trophy

RCB spent INR 11 crores to acquire his services.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spent a staggering INR 11 crores to acquire the services of Indian wicketkeepr-batter Jitesh Sharma in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) mega-auction last November.

And Jitesh justified the lofty price stage ahead of the upcoming IPL edition with a spectacular display with his bat as well as his glovework in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

Playing for Vidarbha in the semi-final clash against Maharashtra, the 31-year-old first slammed a quickfire fifty (51 off 33 balls), while striking at a rate over 150 to propel his team to a towering total of 380 for 3 in their allotted 50 overs.

He then contributed behind the wickets by taking a sensational diving catch early during Maharashtra’s chase to remove their skipper and dangerous batter Ruturaj Gaikwad cheaply to get Vidarbha a breakthrough.

Check the video of Jitesh’s blinder of a catch below.

Jitesh Sharma’s recent numbers will make RCB management happy

RCB’s latest signing has looked in stellar form in the ongoing domestic season which will make the management definitely happy with their acquisition. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) – the domestic T20 tournament, Jitesh was the fourth-highest run-scorer for Vidarbha with 135 runs in 6 matches at a remarkable strike rate of 225.00, showcasing his explosive batting ability.

In the current VHT as well, Jitesh has notched up decent numbers batting in the middle order with 149 runs in five innings, coming at a healthy average of 37.25.

No doubt, Jitesh has proven his readiness to stake a claim in the RCB playing XI in IPL 2025. His exceptional strike rate highlights his potential as a reliable finisher in closing out games effectively , which can make him a key asset for RCB as they once again gear up to win their maiden title.

