News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
RCB big money signing Jitesh Sharma
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 16, 2025 - 8:14 pm

RCB’s Big-Money Signing Impresses Ahead of IPL 2025, Takes a Sensational Diving Catch and Blasts Fiery Fifty in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

RCB spent INR 11 crores to acquire his services.

RCB big money signing Jitesh Sharma

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spent a staggering INR 11 crores to acquire the services of Indian wicketkeepr-batter Jitesh Sharma in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) mega-auction last November.

And Jitesh justified the lofty price stage ahead of the upcoming IPL edition with a spectacular display with his bat as well as his glovework in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

Playing for Vidarbha in the semi-final clash against Maharashtra, the 31-year-old first slammed a quickfire fifty (51 off 33 balls), while striking at a rate over 150 to propel his team to a towering total of 380 for 3 in their allotted 50 overs.

He then contributed behind the wickets by taking a sensational diving catch early during Maharashtra’s chase to remove their skipper and dangerous batter Ruturaj Gaikwad cheaply to get Vidarbha a breakthrough.

Check the video of Jitesh’s blinder of a catch below.

ALSO READ: KKR Speedster’s Sensational Spell Goes in Vain As Team Loses a High-Scoring Thriller in BBL 2024–25

Jitesh Sharma’s recent numbers will make RCB management happy

RCB’s latest signing has looked in stellar form in the ongoing domestic season which will make the management definitely happy with their acquisition. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) – the domestic T20 tournament, Jitesh was the fourth-highest run-scorer for Vidarbha with 135 runs in 6 matches at a remarkable strike rate of 225.00, showcasing his explosive batting ability.

In the current VHT as well, Jitesh has notched up decent numbers batting in the middle order with 149 runs in five innings, coming at a healthy average of 37.25.

No doubt, Jitesh has proven his readiness to stake a claim in the RCB playing XI in IPL 2025. His exceptional strike rate highlights his potential as a reliable finisher in closing out games effectively , which can make him a key asset for RCB as they once again gear up to win their maiden title.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Jitesh Sharma
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Vijay Hazare Trophy

Related posts

Did Stephen Fleming Step Down As Southern Brave Coach Because of Delhi Capitals?

Did Stephen Fleming Step Down As Southern Brave Coach Because of Delhi Capitals?

There could be something more at play than what meets the eye.
News
16/01/2025
Delhi Capitals Axar Patel appointed captain IPL 2025

Not KL Rahul, Delhi Capitals Set to Appoint this Indian Star as Their Captain For IPL 2025

Indian Premier League - IPL
16/01/2025
KKR IPL 2025 recruit Spencer Johnson

KKR Speedster’s Sensational Spell Goes in Vain As Team Loses a High-Scoring Thriller in BBL 2024–25

He was acquired by KKR for INR 2.8 crores at the IPL 2025 auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
16/01/2025

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025: 3 Factors That Could Decide Their Fate This Season

Indian Premier League - IPL
16/01/2025

5 Lesser Known SA20 Stars Who Could Get Into The IPL Soon

Indian Premier League - IPL
16/01/2025
Key Bowler’s Horrible Form in SA20 2025 Spells Big Headache for CSK Ahead of IPL 2025

Key Bowler’s Horrible Form in SA20 2025 Spells Big Headache for CSK Ahead of IPL 2025

Let's analyse the reason behind his struggles.
Indian Premier League - IPL
16/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy