Former RCB star a major absentee in Ashwin's all-time IPL XI

Ravichandran Ashwin has included some interesting names and excluded some big players from his all-time IPL XI. On the Cheeky Cheeka YouTube channel, Ashwin named his XI and excluded one of the greatest players of the league, whose best came with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), from the team.

He didn’t include Chris Gayle in his IPL team and went ahead with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as his openers. The move was weird, given what Gayle achieved during his playing days.

Further, Rohit hasn’t been consistent enough in the last few years in the league to get a place ahead of Gayle. His top four comprised Indian players, named Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Further, Ashwin included AB de Villiers, whereas Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, and Lasith Malinga were other overseas players in his team. Apart from Gayle, another notable absence was Andre Russell, who has been among the finest all-rounders in the league and also won the title with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this year.

MS Dhoni captain of Ashwin’s all-time IPL XI

Meanwhile, Ashwin also put MS Dhoni in his team, making him the captain of a star-studded side. Dhoni has won as many as five IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the league and has been the joint-most successful captain with Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians (MI) to five championships, in the competition’s history.

Apart from being a terrific leader, Dhoni has been equally brilliant with the bat and behind the gloves. In fact, he was among the most fearsome batters during his peak days, and bowlers still find it hard to execute their plans, even though he is past his prime days.

Among other names in Ashwin’s all-time XI are Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, two veterans with a fabulous record. Both have done their job consistently for their respective franchises, with their teams banking on them to do the hardest part.

Overall, Ashwin’s all-time IPL XI looks formidable and promising, even though some big names are missing. Unfortunately, including everyone is impossible, and he clearly made a few harsh calls.

Ashwin’s all-time IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

