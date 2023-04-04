Rising RCB Star ruled out of IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore middle-order batter has been sidelined due to an Achilees Heel issue after missing the opening game against Mumbai Indians.

Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a heel injury. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer was officially sidelined from the team's campaign for IPL 2023 with a Achilles Heel injury picked up ahead of the competition.

Patidar had missed RCB's campaign opener versus the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday (April 2) and was always carrying a heavy injury cloud over his head, expected to not recover for at least the first half of the tournament.

The RCB think-tank would've hoped for the Madhya Pradesh batter's availability at some stage of the competition. But those hopes were thwarted by the development on Tuesday (April 4).

"Rajat Patidar will not take part in IPL 2023. RCB wish Rajat Patidar a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process," the franchise said in a media release.

"The coaches and management haven't decided to name a replacement for the player yet. They are focused on helping Rajat to recover and get back on field."

Patidar was one of RCB's biggest positives last season where they made the playoffs for the third consecutive time. The elegant MP batter was used predominantly as a spin aggressor at No.3, providing cover for their big stars and easing their lives by taking down multiple opposition match-ups.

The 29-year-old blazer added 333 runs in eight outings to RCB's cause at an average of 55.50 while maintaining a great strike rate of 152.75. The right-hander made two half-centuries but also a scintillating hundred, which was compiled in the win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator.

Patidar's exploits were touted to be among the most influential in RCB's fortunes over the course of the season after being roped in at a sum of INR 20 lakhs at the mega auction held last year.

The batter looked extremely pleasing to the eye and had, in essence, continued through IPL 2022 from where he left domestically for MP, making a superb ton in the win in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final against Mumbai.

Following the IPL, Patidar relished his inclusion in the India 'A' with big scores against a visiting New Zealand side and ultimately managed to create a place for himself India's 50-overs squad with multiple incumbents rested away in Zimbabwe and at home versus South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.