RCB bowler walks out to open the batting in Duleep Trophy with Ruturaj Gaikwad

He has already given glimpses of his batting talent.

During the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024, a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer surprised everyone when he walked out to bat at the top of the batting order alongside India C skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Vyshak Vijaykumar, who was bought by RCB ahead of the IPL 2023 season, has already shown his mettle with the willow.

Vyshak has a decent background as a batter, having scored a century and a half-century in first-class cricket. Despite this, in his 11 IPL matches to date, he has primarily served as a bowler with minimal impact in the batting department but has expressed his intentions to contribute more with the bat.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, captain of India C, made the surprising decision to leave out Sai Sudharsan while pursuing a daunting target of 350 set by India A in Anantapur. Instead, he chose tailender Vijaykumar Vyshak to open the innings alongside him. With a win securing India C the Duleep Trophy 2024, Gaikwad still entrusted Vyshak to tackle the new red ball.

Vyshak contributed 17 runs from 49 balls, hitting two boundaries before being run out. Interestingly, Sai Sudharsan was the next batter to come in, quashing any concerns about his fitness.

Earlier in the game, India C posted 234 in response to India A’s 297 in the first innings, largely due to Shashwat Rawat's impressive 124. India A declared their second innings at 286-8, with Riyan Parag scoring 73 off 101 balls, followed by Rawat’s 53 from 67.

At the time of writing, India C stood at 116-2 after 39.4 overs, with Sai Sudharsan and Rajat Patidar at the crease.

