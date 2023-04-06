Big blow for RCB; Reece Topley ruled out for remainder of IPL 2023 season

Reece Topley has traveled back home after sustaining an injury in the game against Mumbai Indians

RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed the news while speaking to the broadcasters during the match between KKR and RCB

RCB's injury woes continue as Reece Topley has now been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023. He is the third RCB player to be ruled out for the season with injury after Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar.

Topley has traveled back home after sustaining an injury in the game against MI. The English cricketer dislocated his shoulder while fielding at short third-man position. RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed the news while speaking to the broadcasters during the KKR vs RCB match.

Bangar said, " Reece Topley has travelled back home and he has been ruled out of the tournament. We will be seeking for a replacement soon."

The 29-year-old pacer bowled only two overs for RCB in their game against Mumbai Indians and picked up an early wicket of Cameron Green to leave the five-time champions reeling in their innings.

The left-arm quick was signed for INR 1.9 crore by RCB, having entered the last auction at a base price of INR 75 lakh. He also attracted bids from Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Two international players to join the RCB squad soon

RCB's ongoing campaign have been marred with injuries to crucial players as Will Jacks got ruled out ahead of the season while Rajat Patidar has also been forced to the sidelines.

In a positive news for the franchise, Josh Hazlewood is set to join the team on April 14. However, as Bangar informed, he might be available to play from April 17 for the team. Topley was playing as a backup bowler for Hazlewood but even he has been ruled out now.

In the ongoing game against KKR, David Willey replaced Topley and did well to pick up two wickets of Venkatesh Iyer and Mandeep Singh off consecutive deliveries.

"Hasaranga will arrive for us on the 10th, depending on the time of arrival, and how he copes with the long flight from New Zealand. We will see how it comes. Karn has taken his chances, that’s another headache for us, but it’s a good headache," Bangar added on the sidelines of the KKR vs RCB clash.