Riyan Parag reveals how this English cricketer's advice helped him cope with criticism

Riyan Parag had a fabulous Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, scoring 573 runs at an average of 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.22 in 14 innings. He also amassed four fifties, with the highest score of 84.

Riyan had faced ample criticism in the previous editions, for he failed badly with the bat despite getting ample chances. Rajasthan Royals (RR) kept backing him, but Riyan couldn’t translate them into performances till IPL 2023 despite being immensely talented.

He faced backlash for wasting season after season, but RR recognised his potential early and put their faith in him to come good at some point. The moment finally came in IPL 2024, for Riyan ended as his team’s highest run-scorer and the third-highest overall in the season.

He was batting on a different level this year, for he had a brilliant domestic season leading to the tournament for Assam and could continue his good work against superior bowling attacks. Parag was mentally clear with his batting, and it was visible whenever he came in to bat, helping him personally and his team.

Ben Stokes’ advice helped Riyan Parag cope with criticism

On The Ranveer Show podcast, Riyan Parag narrated a story that once Ben Stokes failed miserably with both bat and ball, leading to backlash from the RR fans, which Riyan Parag thought would affect Stokes. However, Stokes’ reply helped Parag shut the outside noise and remain unaffected by unnecessary criticism.

“He (Stokes) opened his WhatsApp. He showed me texts from his wife, his mother, his dad, and one of his close friends. He said, 'Four texts after the game - that's all I want. These people are the ones who can have opinions about me and regardless of how I play, they are going to tell me that they love me'.”

Parag has shut his critics by letting his bat do the talking. He has always been confident in his skills and was able to step up numerous times for his team.

Every cricketer faces criticism every while and then in their career. However, once they start performing, the same lot cheers for them; that’s how the game goes.

