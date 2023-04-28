"He regrets it," Robin Uthappa on MS Dhoni's controversial action against Rajasthan Royals in 2019

In IPL 2019, MS Dhoni came on the field to argue with the umpires against Rajasthan Royals.

MS Dhoni is generally known to keep calm and not get involved with the umpires, irrespective of how poor the decisions they make. While Dhoni did get affected by the umpiring errors, he barely lets them get out of himself on the cricket field.

However, in a shocking incident in a high-voltage game against Rajasthan at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL 2019, MS Dhoni came on the field to argue with the umpires. Ben Stokes, who was part of Rajasthan Royals then, came to bowl the final over of the game, where he had to defend 18 runs.

On the fourth ball of the over, Stokes bowled a high full-toss, which the side umpire didn’t label as a no-ball, but the straight umpire opened his arms to signal a no-ball. He immediately overturned the decision, but MS Dhoni, who had just got out, was not pleased one bit.

Dhoni stepped into the ground, stating that the on-stumps umpire initially called a no-ball. After a brief chat, MS walked back to the pavilion in disappointment as the verdict was not overturned, and it was deemed as a legal ball.

Robin Uthappa exclaims MS Dhoni regrets his decision now

In a show on the Jio Cinema app, Robin Uthappa recalled the incident that left everyone surprised in 2019. Uthappa said that MS Dhoni was upset about getting out in the final over and did that in the heat of the moment against Rajasthan Royals.

“I spoke to him about that, actually. He said to me, 'I just got out, and I was really upset. I came out and stood there. I saw the straight umpire putting his hand up for the no-ball',” exclaimed Uthappa.

Robin added further, "The straight umpire is the one who controls the game. He (Dhoni) was like, 'Once you have called a no-ball, you can't take it back'. In that heat of the moment, he went inside the ground. He regrets it. He says, 'I wish I didn't do it'.”

MS Dhoni, indeed, could have avoided that altercation with the on-field authorities. However, this again shows that the IPL pressure could make even the likes of Dhoni lose their composure.