[WATCH] Rajasthan Royals duo pull off brilliant relay catch in CPL 2024

During the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2024), a pair of Rajasthan Royals (RR) players teamed up brilliantly to pull off an extraordinary relay catch. The incident happened during a match between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Barbados Royals (BR).

Jason Holder, who has plied his trade with RR in IPL 2023 and Rovman Powell, who was bought by the franchise ahead of the last season (IPL 2024), showcased a stellar double act near the boundary region to complete a mouthwatering catch.

In the ninth over of TRK's innings, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj delivered a full ball outside off, which Pooran aggressively swung at. Unfortunately, he mishit the ball and Powell made the initial catch. As Powell was about to step over the boundary, he quickly tossed the ball, allowing Holder to complete the catch just in time.

TKR seals a thrilling win over the Royals

Speaking about the match, Rovman Powell earlier also starred with the bat as he struck a fiery knock of 59 off 38 deliveries, comprising five sixes to propel the Royals to a competitive total of 159.

The Royals, despite being in a favourable position to secure a win with just four runs required from the last two deliveries, couldn’t churn out a win. Terrance Hinds capitalized on a full toss from right-arm pacer Jason Holder, launching it over the bowler’s head and into the sightscreen, clinching victory for the Knight Riders.

Following the outcome of the game, the Royals and Knight Riders are currently second and third in the standings respectively, with three wins each in four games.

