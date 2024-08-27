Young CSK star dazzles in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League; scores 89 runs with six maximums to win his team singlehandedly

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star dazzled by his magnificent knock in the third match of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024 in Lucknow.

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star dazzled by his magnificent knock in the third match of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024 in Lucknow. He singlehandedly carried his team, which eventually mattered in the end.

Sameer Rizvi, among the most exciting signings by CSK in the IPL 2024 auction, played a magnificent knock of 89 runs in 51 balls, including eight fours and six sixes, at a strike rate of 174.50. When he came to the crease, Kanpur Superstars were reeling at 16/3, which soon turned 50/6, but Rizvi showed immense composure under pressure.

He took the attack back on the opposition and showed his range hitting to race to 89 in no time, showing no signs of discomfort against a fiery bowling unit. He scored 57.05% of team runs alone, while the next best score was Shubhman Mishra’s 17.

His knock helped Kanpur Superstars reach a respectable 156/9 in their allotted 20 overs in the first innings. While other batters fell like a pack of cards and succumbed to immaculate bowling, Rizvi stood tall and showed why he is rated so highly in the domestic arena.

Kanpur Superstars defeat Lucknow Falcons by three runs

Sameer Rizvi’s lone battle turned out to be a match-winning effort, as Kanpur Superstars narrowly defeated Lucknow Falcons by a three-run margin to open their account. During the 157-run chase, the Lucknow Falcons looked good at 76/2 in the ninth over before things changed abruptly.

The team started to lose wickets in bunches, collapsing to 123/8 in the 17th over to lose their way. Vipraj Nigam and Bhuvneshwar Kumar formed a decent partnership, but the Falcons fell short by three runs in a nail-biting encounter.

Shubham Mishra took as many as four wickets, whereas Vineet Pawad dismissed two batters. Mohsin Khan and Aaqib Khan snared a wicket each in a complete bowling effort from the team.

Sameer Rizvi won the Player of the Match award for his terrific batting effort, carrying his team singlehandedly. If Chennai Super Kings release him ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, several teams will go after him, for he is highly skilled and can hit spinners at will, making him an asset for the middle overs.

