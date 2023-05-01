WATCH: Sandeep Sharma takes the catch of the season to get rid of Suryakumar Yadav

Sandeep Sharma took a fabulous catch in the 16th over of the second innings to get rid of the dangerous-looking Suryakumar Yadav.

Sandeep Sharma took a fabulous catch in the 16th over of the second innings to get rid of the dangerous-looking Suryakumar Yadav. This sensational grab will certainly find a high spot among the catches of the season.

There have been some breathtaking catches plucked by the fielders this season, but this catch by the veteran Sandeep Sharma was outrageous. This catch came at a crunching situation, and that too of a player who was looking in ominous touch.

Sandeep Sharma has made a fantastic comeback with the ball in IPL 2023, as he has bowled brilliantly in every game and established himself as a key player in the Rajasthan Royals’ XI. And this marvellous catch has just made his campaign even better.

Rajasthan Royals are one of the strongest fielding sides in the tournament, and this catch from Sandeep Sharma depicts the reason. RR fielders have put their bodies on the line throughout the season.

Sandeep Sharma takes a fabulous catch of Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav, who has blown hot and cold this year, was in the mood today. He was playing all those unorthodox shots, which are quite common for him, and was batting on 55 runs, including eight boundaries and two maximums.

On the fourth delivery of the 16th over, Trent Boult bowled an off-pace length delivery just outside the off-stump line, and Suryakumar tried to play a ramp shot over the fine leg region. However, the batter couldn’t time it properly, probably because of the lesser pace of the delivery, and it went up in the air.



Sandeep Sharma had to sprint back on the ball that was always going away from him and timed a full-stretch dive to perfection. While Sandeep landed hard on the ground, he made sure not to let the ball pop out of his hands.

The graphic shown on Star Sports revealed that Sandeep had to run 19 metres back to reach near the ball before diving in. While the runners-up of the last season, Rajasthan Royals, couldn’t win the game, this exceptional catch by Sandeep Sharma definitely pleased one and all present at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

