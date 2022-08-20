Scott Styris supports the idea of widening the IPL window

“I was in favour of it 10 years ago and I'm in favour of it now."

Scott Styris, the former New Zealand all-rounder supports the idea of expansion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the new Future Tour Programmes (FTP) cycle recently released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Earlier this year in June, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had confirmed that the IPL will have an extra 15-day window in the next cycle. The competition, with two new teams added, featured 74 games in its 2022 edition, and that number is expected to grow in future.

➡️ IPL to have two-and-a half month window in ICC's next FTP cycle#IPL pic.twitter.com/bywqB29lfd — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) June 14, 2022



Styris, who represented the Deccan Chargers and Chennai Super Kings across the first four editions of the IPL, felt that the development took “a little longer than expected”.

"I remember 10 years ago the conversation was all around how it was going to creep four or five days each year and it will get to a three-month season. Well, we are starting to get there now,” said Styris on Sports 18 show 'Sports Over The Top.'

"It is just taking a little longer than we expected, and I think you are right. I think it will become the focal point that will allow all the players from all over the world to come together and play without any issues from a nationality perspective. And that is not necessarily a bad thing. I was in favour of it 10 years ago and I'm in favour of it now."

With the ever growing T20I league, there have been several questions raised over the future of ODI cricket, with several former and present cricketers having already offered their views. While former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that the format can be shortened to 40 overs a side, former Pakistan great and 1992 World Cup winner Wasim Akram suggests that the 50-over game can be scrapped completely.

Styris, who represented New Zealand in 29 Tests, 188 ODIs and 31 T20Is between 1999 and 2010, still feels the ODI game has plenty to offer, even outside of the World Cup.

"Yeah, that is a tough one,” said Styris. “This one I have not really worked out in my head and the reason for that is I really enjoyed one-day cricket. I felt it was a mixture of power which I like in terms of cricket. I think that just allows it to fit in with other sports around the world.

"Power, speed, stamina, agility, strength all of those things all of that kicks in as well as the traditional cricket where there is the rotation of the strike. So, I would love to see it continue and I would love to see it still have meaning, not just at the World Cup."