WATCH: Shades of MS Dhoni in Wriddhiman Saha's DRS call!

Wriddhiman Saha forced Hardik Pandya to take the review when no one seemed to have heard the noise off Jitesh’s bat

Wriddhiman Saha has been one of the finest Indian wicketkeepers ever. In the 13th over of the game today between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Saha impelled Hardik Pandya to take a review. No one could hear the nick on the ground, but the wicketkeeper exclaimed he heard a noise off Jitesh’s blade.

Shades of MS Dhoni in Wriddhiman Saha’s DRS call

On the second ball of the 13th over, Mohit Sharma bowled a back of a length delivery just outside off-stump. The ball just nipped away enough to take a faint edge off Jitesh Sharma’s willow. However, no one appealed apart from Wriddhiman Saha, who was very confident.



Wriddhiman Saha forced Hardik Pandya to take the review when no one seemed to have heard the noise off Jitesh’s bat. Pandya reviewed the decision just before the end of 15 seconds timer. The Gujarat Titans captain didn’t want to review.

GT had already lost a review earlier, so that might have been on Pandya’s mind too. However, what followed next surprised one and all. The ultra edge confirmed a minute spike as the ball passed the bat.

The on-field umpire had to reverse his decision and raise his finger. Gujarat Titans were ecstatic, and everyone congratulated Wriddhiman Saha for his confident assumption. There were shades of MS Dhoni in that DRS call.

Over the years, MS Dhoni has overturned several decisions in his favour on the field. For instance, Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal against Chennai Super Kings. When Dhoni appeals, the batter is out 9/10 times.

Similarly, Wriddhiman Saha has also been very accurate with his decision-making. He told Hardik that he has heard the voice on that dismissal ball even when the bowler - Mohit Sharma - didn’t appeal confidently. Despite not getting the support of any other fielder, Saha managed to convince Hardik Pandya.

Mohit Sharma’s reaction sums up the brilliance of Wriddhiman Saha. Mohit told the captain that he didn’t hear any voice earlier. This was Mohit’s first wicket of the season, who is making his debut for Gujarat Titans.

ALSO READ: 'Got a call from Ashu pa....:' Mohit Sharma reveals how one call from Ashish Nehra revived his IPL career

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper batter kept the wicket adeptly throughout the innings. He also affected a terrific run-out on the final ball of the innings while diving to his right. His lightning-quick diving effort restrained the batters to steal a single off the last ball against Punjab Kings.