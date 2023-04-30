WATCH: Shaik Rasheed takes a sensational catch to dismiss Jitesh Sharma

Shaik Rasheed, who came in as a substitute fielder, initially misjudged it but did well to recover in time to get a hold of it.

The effort from Rasheed came at a crucial time in the context of the game.

Chasing a massive total of 201, Punjab Kings were cruising strongly on the back of Jitesh Sharma’s finishing touches. Jitesh, who has been in good nick with the willow, again looked set to race away with the game at Chepauk.

He had already amassed two boundaries and a maximum in the nine balls before that dismissal. Just as PBKS looked ahead in the game, Shaik Rasheed took a stunner to see the back of the wicketkeeper batter.

Overall, Chennai Super Kings have been sloppy on the field throughout this season, which has frustrated their captain MS Dhoni numerous times. MS, who generally stays calm and composed on the ground, has been seen scolding or staring at his fielders in almost every game this season.

So, when Shaik Rasheed pulled off that skier out of nowhere, MS Dhoni was very pleased. Jitesh can be a dangerous batter in the slog overs.

Shaik Rasheed pulls off an unbelievable catch to dismiss Jitesh Sharma

Despite leaking too many runs at times, Tushar Deshpande has been a consistent wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings this season. His vital wickets at regular intervals have been more than handy for the yellow army.

On the fourth delivery of the 19th over, Tushar bowled a slower length ball outside the off-stump line to Jitesh Sharma. The batter heaved it towards the long-on region, which went very high in the sky.



Shaik Rasheed, who came in as a substitute fielder, initially misjudged it but did well to recover in time to get a hold of it. However, the momentum was taking his body towards the rope, but Rasheed managed to stop himself from touching the cushions.

His boot seemed to be touching the boundary, but the third umpire felt it was a clean catch and adjudged Jitesh out. While this was a controversial decision by the TV umpire, Rasheed’s made a fantastic effort under pressure to complete the catch in the end.