Should Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retain Shreyas Iyer ahead of the IPL 2025 auction?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won their third title in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, their first since 2014. They were clinical for most of the tournament and were rightly crowned champions, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final.

While Gautam Gambhir deserves praise for working extensively with the side, Shreyas Iyer as a leader was equally responsible for the team’s immense success. He made wise decisions on the field and maintained calm amidst the chaos.

Under his leadership, KKR played like a well-oiled machine, and Iyer used his previous captaincy experience to great effect. They almost had the same personnel in the 2023 edition but didn’t even come close to the level of dominance in the latest one.

Surely, there was some Shreyas Iyer effect in the team’s success after a few underwhelming seasons in the league. He becomes among the few captains to have an IPL trophy in his cap.

Kolkata Knight Riders to release Shreyas Iyer before IPL 2025 auction

Despite leading the team to the title, Kolkata Knight Riders might still release Shreyas Iyer ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. If we explore their options, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are certain retentions from the overseas category.

Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and Harshit Rana are the finest options from the Indian section. Further, these players have much more to offer than Shreyas.

Rinku does the hardest job in T20 cricket - finishing the innings, while Venkatesh Iyer contributes with both bat and ball and has been among KKR’s most consistent players. Harshit Rana is an all-phase bowler with massive potential and will be one of the most sought-after players if he comes into the auction.

Not to forget, KKR also have Venkatesh Iyer, who has been among the finest spinners in the league and brings mystery flavour with himself. Iyer did reasonably well with the willow last edition, but KKR had better performers who contributed massively in their respective departments to make the team champions.

What lies ahead for Shreyas Iyer?

Kolkata Knight Riders must make the hard decision and leave Shreyas Iyer to accommodate better players in their retention list. However, that doesn’t reduce the value he brings to the table.

He fetched a whopping INR 12.25 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, and the value might surge this time. Iyer is a spin basher and can be slightly flexible with his batting position, capable of batting anywhere from opening to No.4.

Skipper seals the show 😎



Shreyas Iyer & his side are going to Chennai for the ultimate battle 👏👏



Recap the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH | #Qualifier1 | #TheFinalCall pic.twitter.com/ET5b8kC3hq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2024

While he is best suited for the middle overs when spinners operate, Iyer can shuffle at a few other positions. Now that he has succeeded as a leader of KKR, teams requiring a fresh captain can look at him as an option, for has led two different franchises in the league.

He is everything a team wants in the auction - a flexible batter, a gun fielder, and a wise and experienced leader. If he comes into the auction, Iyer will be a popular pick again and fetch a massive amount.

