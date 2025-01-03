News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shreyas Iyer scored a scintillating century in Mumbai’s latest Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Puducherry in Ahmedabad.
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 3, 2025 - 1:54 pm

Punjab Kings New Recruit Continues His Good Form; Scores a Marvellous 137 Under Pressure To Revive His Team

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Shreyas Iyer scored 137 runs in 133 balls, including 16 boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 103.01.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shreyas Iyer scored a scintillating century in Mumbai’s latest Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Puducherry in Ahmedabad.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shreyas Iyer scored a scintillating century in Mumbai’s latest Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Puducherry in Ahmedabad. He has been in sensational form this tournament and extended his good run when his team needed it desperately.

Iyer scored 137 runs in 133 balls, including 16 boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 103.01. 64.23% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and Iyer hit a boundary every 6.65 deliveries.

When he came to bat, Mumbai reeled at 36/3, which soon turned into 82/5, but the captain held one end strongly and also played a decent rate to keep the scoreboard moving. 47.24% of Mumbai’s runs came off Iyer’s willow, showing how crucial his innings was.

Also Read: ‘Ridiculous Decision’ – Fans Lash Out at Third Umpire After Another Controversial Decision Ruled Washington Sundar Out

Only two other batters crossed the 20-run mark, and Iyer did the heavy lifting with the willow, scoring his second ton of the season. He remained unbeaten throughout the innings and played his shots all around the ground to take Mumbai to a fighting first-innings total after initial trouble.

Mumbai scored 290/9 on the back of Shreyas Iyer’s century

After winning the toss, Mumbai elected to bat first, but their batters didn’t start well. They lost both openers – Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0) and Ayush Mhatre (1) – inside four overs before Hardik Tamore (11) also departed in the eighth over.

Siddhesh Lad (34) got the start but couldn’t convert it into a big score, while Suryakumar Yadav (0) again got out cheaply. Shreyas Iyer formed a crucial partnership with Atharva Ankolekar (43) of 86 runs to provide some stability to Mumbai’s innings.

However, wickets started falling again, and Iyer had to take the responsibility alone. He ensured a fine finish for Mumbai and took them to 290/9, which is a good score, given Mumbai have a solid bowling unit.

Puducherry have lost a wicket during the chase and will need to bat exceptionally well to chase this target. Meanwhile, Iyer has reminded selectors of his abilities in this format and will surely be in the mix for the upcoming ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Shreyas Iyer

Related posts

Former KKR Player Sheldon Jackson Announces Retirement

Former KKR Player Announces Retirement From White-Ball Cricket, To Continue Playing Long-Format

His final white-ball appearance was in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match on December 31, 2024.
Indian Premier League - IPL
03/01/2025
Rajasthan Royals

3 Stars Rajasthan Royals (RR) Might Bench in IPL 2025

With a 20-member squad, it is understandable that there will be a few names who won't get the chance to feature.
Indian Premier League - IPL
03/01/2025
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) probably had the most underwhelming IPL 2025 auction, and their strategy was weird.

Lucknow Super Giants Face an Opening Conundrum in IPL 2025, But There’s an Easy Long-term Fix

They bought too many inconsistent or unknown players rather than going for several big options and barely spent anything on quality cricketers.
Indian Premier League - IPL
02/01/2025
Former CSK player Daryl Mitchell

6,6, 6,6: Former CSK Batter Who Went Unsold at IPL 2025 Auction Goes Berserk During NZ vs SL T20I [WATCH]

He gave a fitting response to the snub by displaying his six-hitting prowess.
Indian Premier League - IPL
02/01/2025
Veteran All-rounder's Marcus Stoinis Fifty Trumps Rising Pace Sensation's Xavier Bartlett Four-wicket Haul

Punjab Kings Duo Go Head to Head in Big Bash League: Veteran All-rounder’s Fifty Trumps Rising Pace Sensation’s Four-wicket Haul

News
01/01/2025
From Ruturaj Gaikwad to MS Dhoni A Look Into CSK’s Top 7 for IPL 2025

From Ruturaj Gaikwad to MS Dhoni: CSK’s Top 7 Batting Lineup for IPL 2025

To boost their squad for future seasons, they made a few tactical decisions at the IPL 2025 Auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
31/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy