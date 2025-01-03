Punjab Kings New Recruit Continues His Good Form; Scores a Marvellous 137 Under Pressure To Revive His Team

Shreyas Iyer scored 137 runs in 133 balls, including 16 boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 103.01.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shreyas Iyer scored a scintillating century in Mumbai’s latest Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Puducherry in Ahmedabad. He has been in sensational form this tournament and extended his good run when his team needed it desperately.

Iyer scored 137 runs in 133 balls, including 16 boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 103.01. 64.23% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and Iyer hit a boundary every 6.65 deliveries.

When he came to bat, Mumbai reeled at 36/3, which soon turned into 82/5, but the captain held one end strongly and also played a decent rate to keep the scoreboard moving. 47.24% of Mumbai’s runs came off Iyer’s willow, showing how crucial his innings was.

Only two other batters crossed the 20-run mark, and Iyer did the heavy lifting with the willow, scoring his second ton of the season. He remained unbeaten throughout the innings and played his shots all around the ground to take Mumbai to a fighting first-innings total after initial trouble.

Mumbai scored 290/9 on the back of Shreyas Iyer’s century

After winning the toss, Mumbai elected to bat first, but their batters didn’t start well. They lost both openers – Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0) and Ayush Mhatre (1) – inside four overs before Hardik Tamore (11) also departed in the eighth over.

Siddhesh Lad (34) got the start but couldn’t convert it into a big score, while Suryakumar Yadav (0) again got out cheaply. Shreyas Iyer formed a crucial partnership with Atharva Ankolekar (43) of 86 runs to provide some stability to Mumbai’s innings.

However, wickets started falling again, and Iyer had to take the responsibility alone. He ensured a fine finish for Mumbai and took them to 290/9, which is a good score, given Mumbai have a solid bowling unit.

Puducherry have lost a wicket during the chase and will need to bat exceptionally well to chase this target. Meanwhile, Iyer has reminded selectors of his abilities in this format and will surely be in the mix for the upcoming ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy.

