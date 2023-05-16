'If you bowl to me, I'm gonna hit you' - Shubman Gill discloses warning this bowler en route his majestic ton against SRH

The elegant batter scored 101 runs off mere 58 balls, including 13 fours and a six during his stay at the crease.

Shubman Gill amassed a fabulous century against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at his favourite cricket ground Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Monday (May 15). The elegant batter scored 101 runs off mere 58 balls, including 13 fours and a six during his stay at the crease.

There was panache in his shots, as is always the case when Shubman Gill bats, and he played the strokes all around the park to entertain one and all following the game. It was Shubman Gill’s maiden IPL century, as he also breached the 500-run barrier during his supreme knock.

The track wasn’t that easy to bat on, but when a batter like Gill bats, every pitch becomes playable, and every bowler becomes hittable. Only two Gujarat Titans’ batters managed to score in two or more digits, which again depicts the value of this high-quality knock.

Believe it or not, Shubman Gill registered the ton with a control% of 97, which is remarkable given the performance of his other teammates in the innings. Class, control and dominance - this knock had it all.

Shubman Gill discloses his favourite shot in the game

While all the hits that came off Shubman Gill’s blade were majestic, the classy batter selects his favourite from the lot. During the post-match interview speech after winning the Man of the Match award, Shubman Gill picked his only six of the innings that came off Abhishek Sharma’s poor ball in the 12th over as his favourite of the night.

“The six off Abhishek Sharma was the most pleasing thing for me. I told him that if you bowl to me, I'm gonna hit you for a six,” stated Shubman Gill funnily.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have known each other since their childhood, as told by Gill himself, and both also play together for the Punjab state team in domestic cricket. Both have opened the innings numerous times for Punjab while also stitching several vital partnerships for the team.

One would expect two longstanding friends to pull each other’s legs on and off the field. Anyways, it was a tremendous knock from Shubman Gill, as this innings also helped Gujarat Titans become the first team to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2023.

