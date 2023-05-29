'When it first started, it did affect me' - Shubman Gill speaks on the online trolling

The criticism and trolling are part and parcel of the game, and no player has ever escaped it.

The criticism and trolling are part and parcel of the game, and no player has ever escaped it. When a player performs, the cricket fraternity will be there to lavish praise on that cricketer, but as soon as their performances shrink, the same ones praising the players earlier will leave no stone unturned in trolling.

With the introduction of various social media platforms, the amount of trolling is more than ever now, with the players being scrutinised for their every move. While the criticism is fine to an extent, most people certainly cross their limits on social media in an attempt to call out the poor performances of the players.

The netizens even drag the families of the cricketers, which is completely unacceptable. But, unfortunately, there is no one to restrict the trollers before they can cross their boundaries, as the internet is available to everyone.

The young sensation Shubman Gill has also spoken about the trolling he receives from people daily on the internet. Gill stated that the trolling he receives has stopped affecting him now, as he ignores them now.

Shubman Gill speaks on how he reacts to the trolling

Shubman Gill has been in sublime form, as he has looked impossible for the bowlers to dismiss. His consistency has been remarkable, and Gill is currently the orange cap holder in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While talking about the trolling he receives on the internet, Shubman Gill said that he tries to not look at them for his own good.

“When it first started happening to me, it did affect me for some time, for a month or so. But I think eventually you get over it. The best way to get over it is just to not look at them or just to ignore them,” opined Shubman Gill in a show with News18.

Gill added that once he starts paying attention to the trolls, it stops affecting him.

“Once you start doing that, once you start ignoring them, even if you see it, it wouldn’t affect you this much because then you sort of understand where those people are also coming from. They are also very attached; they are also very emotional.”

