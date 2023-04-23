"There are so many case studies... Rahane is the latest": Former India selector K Srikkanth on MS Dhoni's ability to inspire players

Srikkanth specifically cited Ajinkya Rahane's recent performance to commend Dhoni's leadership skills.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to surpass Rajasthan Royals (RR) and topple them from the apex spot by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when the teams lock horns later tonight on Sunday. The match is scheduled to take place at the iconic Eden Gardens, where the four-time champions will face off against former champions KKR.

Despite being in the twilight phase of his illustrious career, CSK skipper MS Dhoni has been instrumental in guiding the players to produce match-winning performances in the 16th edition of the IPL. Courtesy of some inspirational leadership from the former India skipper, CSK's star player Ajinkya Rahane has managed to reprive his reputation in the world's most lucrative T20 league

Former chief selector Krisnamachari Srikkanth, in an interview with Star Sports, acknowledged MS Dhoni's ability to inspire his players to perform well. Srikkanth specifically cited Ajinkya Rahane's recent performance to commend Dhoni's leadership skills.

Ajinkya Rahane's performance in IPL 2023 has been a revelation

“MS Dhoni trusts his teammates, and that is the reason he backs them to give their best. There are many such case studies, and the latest one is that of Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane himself admitted that Dhoni only asked him to enjoy his game. And then everyone knows what Rahane did after going in the field,” Srikkanth said.

In the first Clasico of the IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, Rahane was a late selection and played a crucial role in helping Dhoni's team secure a victory over Rohit Sharma-led MI.

Rahane, who was dropped from India's Test team prior to IPL 2023, was signed by CSK for INR 50 lakh at the auction following a hamstring injury that cut his campaign with KKR short last year. In the match against Mumbai Indians, Rahane's sublime knock of 61 off 27 balls proved to be the difference-maker.

