'He bats on a computer' - Sourav Ganguly's unusual praise for this Mumbai Indians batter

Mumbai Indians (MI) secured their sixth victory in IPL 2023 by defeating arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium. After this win, MI are now sitting in the third position on the points table, and their net run rate has also improved drastically now.

There is nothing really left to say or write about Suryakumar Yadav, the T20 batter, anymore. We all can get tired of praising him, but Suryakumar won’t get tired of doing unbelievable stuff every time he has a bat in his hands.

Suryakumar Yadav’s rise has been immense in this format, and he is a proven match-winner for both India and Mumbai Indians. There is no second doubt that Suryakumar Yadav is the best T20 batter in world cricket at the moment, and it won’t be an exaggeration to say he is among the top ten best batters in the history of the T20 format.

Every time his team is under pressure, Suryakumar Yadav has stepped up and taken his team out of troubled waters in the last couple of years. It isn’t even surprising, which speaks enough about the quality of the player.

On Tuesday Night (May 9), Suryakumar Yadav played another blinder of a knock to help his team chase down a huge 200 target in just 16.3 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He amassed 83 runs off just 35 balls, including seven fours and six maximums.

Sourav Ganguly praises Suryakumar Yadav after his innings against RCB

The former Indian batter and captain, Sourav Ganguly, was among those astonished by another breathtaking knock by Suryakumar Yadav against RCB. On his social media account, Sourav Ganguly heaped praise on Suryakumar, labelling him as the best T20 batter.

“Surya Kumar yadav the best T20 player in the world .. it seems he bats on a computer .. surya_14kumar mipaltan,” tweeted the legendary player.

Surya Kumar yadav the best T20 player in the world .. it seems he bats on a computer .. @surya_14kumar @mipaltan — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 9, 2023



Sourav Ganguly is not the only former cricketer who is in awe of Suryakumar’s supreme skillsets. Several greats have consistently heaped praise on the swashbuckling batter, tagging Suryakumar as the best in world cricket.

There was a slight slump in Suryakumar Yadav’s form earlier in the year, where he was getting out on low scores, including three consecutive golden ducks against Australia in the ODI series. But his rise was bound to happen.

His marvellous knock against RCB wasn’t his first such type of knock and definitely wasn’t his last, either.

