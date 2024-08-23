SRH face dilemma over talented Indian uncapped duo ahead of IPL 2025 auction

The mega auction has come at the worst possible time for the runners-up of IPL 2024 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The mega auction has come at the worst possible time for the runners-up of IPL 2024 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They had a settled core and made the right choices in the previous auction to complete their team and become a force to reckon with.

The mega auctions always present unique challenges to every side, and SRH must go through this transition and look to rebuild. Most of their retentions will be straightforward, but a few tricky calls will also come in front.

They have two quality uncapped players - Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abdul Samad - and SRH wouldn’t want to leave any of these two. However, the IPL mega auction has always been ruthless, and the Orange Army must make a hard decision choosing one of them.

Both offer value and accomplish tough tasks in the league, making them assets for the side. Given the quality of both players, SRH have their task cut out retaining one of them.

Why can’t SRH retain both Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abdul Samad?

Let’s explore the options of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Heinrich Klaasen and Pat Cummins are sure retentions in the overseas department, whereas Travis Head might also remain with the team.

Among Indian players, Abhishek Sharma and T Natarajan are the best options. That leaves no place for any of Nitish and Samad if teams are allowed four retentions and one RTM.

A special counter attacking innings from Nitish Kumar Reddy 🙌



He is leading #SRH's fightback with some glorious shots 👌



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia💻📱#TATAIPL | #PBKSvSRH | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/6SFysFcqKz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2024

However, the league might also allow the teams to retain one uncapped player apart from four regular retentions. Fortunately for SRH, Nitish and Samad are uncapped at the moment.

So, the team can keep one of them ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Now that is another problem for SRH as if they already didn’t have.

Nitish or Samad - whom to retain?

Now the question for SRH is whom to retain. Nitish Kumar Reddy or Abdul Samad? Nitish is an allrounder with massive potential, as visible in the previous edition.

He is equally adept against pace and spin, whereas Reddy can bowl a few overs with the ball. He can be flexible with his batting position, and his bowling is ever-improving, making him an all-round package to have.

Meanwhile, Abdul Samad is a solid power-hitter who bats in the lower order. Such batters are always in demand in the league, given how hard the role is, especially for an uncapped Indian batter.

Abdul Samad in the house now 😎



Flurry of sixes at the Chinnaswamy 💥



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/eWFCtZ5Usq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2024

Samad might not have been as consistent as the team would have liked, but such roles are always fickle, especially when the quality of the bowlers is at an all-time high. He will be in high demand in the IPL 2025 auction, given he now has some experience in this role, so SRH might have a tough decision to make when choosing between Nitish and Samad.

