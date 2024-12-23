News
SRH rookie Eshan Malinga set for international debut
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 23, 2024 - 2:48 pm

23 Year Old SRH Rookie Set for International Debut After Surprise Bid at IPL 2025 Auction

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was picked up by SRH for INR 1.2 crores.

SRH rookie Eshan Malinga set for international debut

Sri Lanka announced a 17-member squad earlier today for their upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The news was confirmed via an official media release by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

The ODI series is scheduled for January 5th, 8th, and 11th, 2025, with the matches set to take place in Wellington, Hamilton, and Auckland, respectively.

Notably, a surprise Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction pick, Eshan Malinga, is now in the pipeline to make his international debut after earning a call-up.

The 23-year-old Malinga was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at last month’s IPL 2025 auction as an overseas uncapped player. He joined SRH for INR 1.2 crores.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians (MI) X-Factor IPL 2025 Pick Earns International Call-Up for the First Time, Set To Blaze New Season

Who is Eshan Malinga?

The young right-arm fast-medium bowler from Sri Lanka is considered a promising talent and has already captured attention with his raw pace and disciplined bowling. Furthermore, he has demonstrated adaptability and his consistent performances in domestic cricket and the Sri Lankan A team serve as a testament.

In first-class cricket, he has claimed 39 wickets in 16 matches, maintaining an average of 28.74 and recording three four-wicket hauls. In List A cricket, he has been equally remarkable, taking 20 wickets in 12 matches, including a five-wicket haul, with an average of 25.15.

His T20 statistics highlight his effectiveness in the shortest format of the game. With an economy rate of 7.35 and a strike rate of 17.6, Malinga has demonstrated his ability to restrict runs while delivering crucial breakthroughs in pressure situations.

These impressive domestic performances, combined with his versatile bowling skills, suggest that Malinga is well-prepared for the challenges of international cricket and he will be eager to make a strong impact once the chance arrives.

Sri Lanka squad for New Zealand ODI series

Charith Asalanka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Kumara, Eshan Malinga.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Eshan Malinga
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 auction
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad

