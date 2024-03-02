SRH set to appoint latest recruit as new captain for IPL 2024: Reports

Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope for an improved performance in IPL 2024.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to announce their new captain for IPL 2024. The change was an expected one as SRH’s performance in the last three seasons have been below par. In the last three years, they have failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished at the bottom half of the points table.

Sunrisers made some exciting changes to their squad in the IPL 2024 auction. One of them was the signing of Australian captain Pat Cummins. The fast bowling-allrounder was signed for a whopping sum of INR 20.5 crore.

SRH set to appoint Pat Cummins as new captain

According to the reports, Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to appoint Pat Cummins as their new captain. When Cummins was signed in the auction, it was speculated that he will be given the team’s captaincy as well. Cummins is a proven performer at the international level and has led Australia to a World Test Championship and a World Cup title.

His leadership skills have been lauded across the cricketing community, and can be beneficial for SRH’s performance, as they aim for a better outing this time around. Cummins has also worked SRH head coach Daniel Vettori in the Australian set-up, which increases his chances to lead the franchise.

Aiden Markram led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous two editions without much success. In the last edition, SRH finished last in the points table with four wins in 14 games.

Though, Markram has led Sunrisers Eastern Cape (a subsidiary of Sunrisers Hyderabad) to the title in the first two seasons of SA20. He is also the current captain of South Africa’s T20 side and is likely to lead them at T20 World Cup 2024.

Pat Cummins has been a part of Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL previously. Overall, he has picked up 45 wickets in 42 matches at an average of 30.16. His economy of 8.54 might be on a higher side but he has the skills to pick up wickets with the new ball.