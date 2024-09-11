WATCH: SRH star bowls a brilliant spell in Qualifier 1 of UP T20 League, takes 2 wickets for 22 runs

A Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star churned out a terrific match-winning performance in Qualifier 1 of the UP T20 League in Lucknow.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the pacer from Sunrisers Hyderabad, snared as many as two wickets while conceding only 22 runs in his four-over spell against Meerut Mavericks. He dismissed both openers - Akshay Dubey and Swastik Chikara - to provide a flying start to his team, which helped them apply pressure from the first ball.

He first dismissed Akshay with a length delivery outside the off-stump line, which the batter tried playing without moving his feet. As a result, he could only get an inside edge, and the ball went on to hit the stumps, dismissing the batter.

Then, he shortened his length for Swastik without giving him any room, and the batter could only get an outside edge due to some additional bounce. The ball flew straight to the wicketkeeper, who completed an easy catch to provide Bhuvneshwar with his second wicket and give his team a perfect start by dismissing two main batters of the team.

Meerut Mavericks defeated Lucknow Falcons by nine runs

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s top bowling effort went in vain as Meerut Mavericks defeated Lucknow Falcons by nine runs. Batting first, the Mavericks posted 153/4 in their 20 overs, with Madhav Kaushik and Rituraj Sharma scoring fine fifties.

Later, they bundled Lucknow Falcons to a mere 144 in 19.5 overs, with bowlers putting on a complete team effort. Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, and Zeeshan Ansari dismissed two batters each, whereas Vishal Chaudhary and Rituraj Sharma getting a wicket each.

Consequently, the team won the game by nine runs and sealed their spot in the final. They will now face the winner of Qualifier 2 in Baramati on Saturday (September 14).

Meanwhile, Lucknow Falcons will have another opportunity to make it to the final after winning Qualifier 2. They will face the winner of the encounter of Eliminator between Kanpur Superstarz and Kashi Rudras, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow at the same venue.

