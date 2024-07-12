WATCH: Mitchell Starc hilariously reveals KKR's prize-winning money was less than his auction value

KKR made Starc the most expensive player in IPL history when they secured his services for a whopping INR 24.75 crores.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise put up a stellar performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season as they went on to win the title for a third-time.

A key cog of this side was Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, for whom the franchise broke the bank during last year's auctions.

KKR made Starc the most expensive player in IPL history when they secured his services for a whopping INR 24.75 crores.

However, Starc has recently revealed a hilarious exchange between him and a KKR teammate after they were awarded the winning prize-money which was lesser than his auction value.

Speaking on the Willowtalk podcast, the Aussie said, "The IPL Final presentation didn't start until the midnight & basically killed the vibe. Then cheques for winning team came over, it had INR 20CR price. Angkrish (Raghuvanshi) looked at that and said - Huh! it's not even what you got paid."



🎙️Mitchell Starc : "The IPL Final presentation didn't start until the midnight & basically killed the Vibe.

Mitchell Starc reaffirmed his status as one of the premier bowlers

Starc had a slow start to the IPL 2024 but he managed to deliver in the clutch games towards the business-end of the tournament.

In the summit clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the KKR bowlers bundled out SRH for the lowest total in an IPL final - just 113 runs.

The Australian left-arm pacer stood out with impressive figures of 2-14, solidifying his reputation as a top-tier bowler in the world's most lucrative T20 league.

Starc finished the IPL with two remarkable displays, notably securing a match-winning 3-34 in the first playoff against the same team.

He was also named Man of the Match for his exceptional spell.

Starc eventually finished the season with 17 scalps at an average of 26.11.

