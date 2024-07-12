WATCH: SRH star pulls off an outstanding save in Lanka Premier League

The highlight of the match was the stunning acrobatic fielding effort from Glenn Phillips at the boundary line to save a six during the host's innings.

Star SRH all-rounder Glenn Phillips, who is renowned for his exceptional fielding skills, showcased his brilliance with a magnificent running catch during the 2024 Lanka Premier League match between the Dambulla Sixers and Colombo Strikers in match number seven at Rangiri Damubulla International Cricket Stadium. The New Zealand star batter lived up to his stellar record by grabbing an incredible catch in LPL history.

Speaking about the game, the Dambulla Sixers won the toss and decided to bowl first in the game. Notably, after being sent to bat first in the game, the home team restricted the Colombo Strikers to a solid score of 185 with brilliant fielding and powerful spin bowling.

However, Kiwi star Glenn Phillips' spectacular acrobatic fielding performance at the boundary line that halted a six during the host's innings was the match's high point. The incident occurred in the sixth over when star batter Kusal Perera pulled this slow off-cutter delivered by Colombo Sixers captain Thisara Perera.

Watch: Glenn Phillips stunning catch at the boundary line



Fielding at the deep mid-wicket, the 27-year-old star made an attempt to prevent the six by jumping high into the air, grabbing the ball with his left hand, showcasing lightning-fast reactions, and sending it back onto the ground.

Their 20 overs allowed them to post 185-6, with New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips' half-century giving them a big boost. In addition to this, star top-order batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Angelo Perera gave them an important boost, while Chamika Karunaratne's cameo at the end of the inning allowed the Colombo Strikers to post a formidable score against the Mohammad Nabi-led Dambulla Sixers team.

However, during the chase, the Dambulla Sixers chased down the target and won the match by eight wickets, as the Colombo Strikers absolutely never seemed to have the courage to win this game and failed to keep up their momentum despite Phillips stunning catch and batting display.

