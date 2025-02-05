Strongest Delhi Capitals (DC) Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed: Mitchell Starc to Lead

Let's take a look at the Delhi Capitals' strongest bowling lineup for IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals were one of the busiest teams at the IPL 2025 auction, as always. They had a clear strategy and did a great job assembling a strong squad.

Before the auction, they retained four key players, including their two main bowlers, which formed a good core. Though they bid on many players, they were wise with their selections to ensure that they got the ones they actually required.

For the upcoming season, they have concentrated on acquiring specialist and experienced bowlers, significantly strengthening their bowling attack.

Mitchell Starc and Mukesh Kumar as Powerplay bowlers

Delhi Capitals have signed Mitchell Starc in the IPL auction and have also brought back their pacer Mukesh Kumar. Both will be key during the powerplay and could pose a serious threat to opposition batters with their left-right combination and ability to swing the new ball.

Starc did not begin well last season but played a crucial role for KKR in the playoffs when it mattered the most.

He finished the season with 17 wickets in 14 matches. Mukesh, on the other hand, picked up 17 wickets in just 10 games, though his economy was on the higher side due to the pitches and short boundaries at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

With Starc alongside him, Mukesh can learn from his experience and can gain some valuable tips and suggestions. They are going to form a very strong powerplay attack for Delhi Capitals.

Natarajan and Mohit Sharma as 3rd and 4th pacers in the Middle and Death Overs

DC have also bought pacers like Natarajan and Mohit Sharma to strengthen their bowling attack. Both are specialists in the middle and death overs and can be crucial in those phases. Mohit Sharma can be used as an impact player.

Last season, Natarajan took 19 wickets in 14 matches for SRH, while Mohit Sharma had a below-par season for Gujarat, picking up 13 wickets in 12 games. However, in IPL 2023, Mohit took 27 wickets, showing his ability to perform at a high level. DC can expect strong performances from both in the upcoming season.

One of DC’s key advantages is their left-right bowling combinations for every phase of the match. Natarajan’s yorkers and Mohit Sharma’s slower balls add variety, giving DC an edge in the middle and death overs.

Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel as Spin Duo

The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel was retained by Delhi Capitals before the auction. Both performed well last season, with Kuldeep taking 16 wickets in 11 matches and Axar picking up 11 wickets in 14 games.

They have a knack for picking up wickets in the middle overs and have been an effective spin pair, with respectable economy rates. However, as DC’s only specialist spinners, they will play an important role in the upcoming season.

