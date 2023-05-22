'Indian players who come from the interiors struggle....' - Sunil Gavaskar wants more Indian coaches in the IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is evolving faster than ever, with a number of domestic talents making a mark and showcasing their supreme talents.

No matter how many overseas players feature in the league, it's the domestic talents who make the competition alive and kicking.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is evolving faster than ever, with a number of domestic talents making a mark and showcasing their supreme talents. When the IPL started, its main purpose was to give a platform to the unknown commodity and help them improve their game.

As the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is about to end, it is fair to say that the purpose is served very well. No matter how many overseas players feature in the league, it’s the domestic talents who make the competition alive and kicking.

While the teams have done a fairly decent job in terms of their recruitment of domestic stars, their obsession to involve foreign coaches and staff is not hidden by anyone. Almost every team wants to include former foreign stars in the dressing room for varied reasons, and it’s been the case right from the inception of the IPL.

It is probably believed that overseas coaches bring more experience and knowledge than Indian players, which is completely wrong. The Indian coaches have more knowledge about the domestic pool, and they can also provide better training due to having a common language.

Sunil Gavaskar wants Indian coaches in the IPL

There have been several Indian experts who have emphasised giving Indian coaches more opportunities in the cash-rich league rather than foreigners. Sunil Gavaskar, the former Indian captain and player, has also expressed his views on the same topic, stating that the local ones should be preferred in the IPL.

“Often, the language is a barrier for a young, budding Indian player who comes from the interiors and may not be conversant in English to understand. That probably explains why players like Yash Dhull, Priyam Garg, and Sarfaraz Khan, to name just three, have made little or no progress,” wrote Sunil Gavaskar in his column for Sportstar.

Sunil Gavaskar has given the example of Delhi Capitals (DC), who have the likes of Ricky Ponting and Shane Watson on the coaching staff. Despite having the former giants, DC had a below-par IPL season.

Gavaskar has made a valid point regarding the language barrier. Most of the Indian players are alien to the English language, which makes it difficult for them to understand the inputs provided by the foreign coaches.

