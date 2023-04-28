'Team India have a gem waiting:' Tom Moody highly impressed with this 21-year-old Indian batter

Former Australian allrounder and renowned coach identified an India talent expected to serve the country for a long time to come.

Known for his sharp eye for cricketing talent, renowned coach Tom Moody reckons India have "a gem awaiting" in the wings. The former Australian allrounder, who has been doing media work for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is extremely impressed by this young talent.

The name concerned is Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who, Moody believes, is a "generational talent" at the tender age of 21. The veteran Aussie thinks India have hit a real jackpot in finding and honing Jaiswal as a player, expecting him to serve the country for a long time in the future.

Moody's remarks on the technically correct left-hander's abilities and promise was made on social media via a Twitter post this Friday (April 28) in the aftermath of the youngster's blistering knock in an IPL 2023 league stage fixture versus the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Jaiswal top-scored for the Royals in an important match in Jaipur with a brilliantly compiled 77 off 43 deliveries. Relishing the true pace and bounce characteristic of the surface at Royals' home venue, the elegant batter brought his solid base to the fore and smashed 8 fours and 4 sixes through his match-winning effort.

Tom Moody approves Yashasvi Jaiswal's talent and promise

It wasn't a one-off knock, however, for a player who has only taken his game to a notch higher from last IPL season for the Royals. After showing an aggressive avatar during IPL 2022 but at the cost of consistency, Yashasvi Jaiswal has managed to bridge that gap and transformed into a consistently explosive beast.

The 21-year-old's 304 runs over eight innings have been compiled at a significantly better average of 38 while retaining an eye-catching strike-rate of 147.57.

He has struck three half-centuries and hit 40 fours and 10 sixes along the way. After a highly productive domestic season for MI, Jaiswal has lit-up the IPL 2023 and bolstered his claims for higher honours.

Aware of the youngster with humble beginnings shining through and progressing amazingly well, Moody took to Twitter to lavish praise on his prospects.

Yashasvi Jaiswal at 21 is a generational talent, a genuine all format player.

Team India have a gem awaiting. #RRvCSK — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 27, 2023



Jaiswal would love to continue in this vein throughout the season and further strengthen his bid for an India cap, especially at a time when the Indian team is approaching a transition phase across all three formats at the international level.