'Too many mistakes by Hardik' - Former Indian cricketer slams Mumbai Indians skipper for team's horrid performances

Hardik Pandya had a poor day on the field as captain against Lucknow Super Giants. He was also dismissed for a golden duck while batting.

As Mumbai Indians lost its seventh match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday (April 30) to Lucknow Super Giants, the pressure has started to mount on the five-time IPL champions. The team has been off-colour for most of the season with the players not at their best. MI skipper Hardik Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain before this season, has been at the forefront of the critics.

While Hardik hasn't been at his best with bat and ball, his captaincy has raised several questions as well since the start of IPL 2024. Taking the new ball himself despite having a top-class fast bowler like Jasprit Bumrah is one of those debatable decisions taken by Hardik. His field placements and bowling changes haven't been up to the mark as well.

Irfan Pathan slams Hardik Pandya for MI's horrid performances

The team mumbai Indians that qualified last year didn’t had Jasprit Bumrah but this season they had his services. Still they are in this situation. Purely because the team wasn’t managed well on the ground. Too many mistakes by their captain Hardik Pandya. It’s the truth. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 30, 2024

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan criticized Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya for the team's poor performances in IPL 2024. Irfan said that the team wasn't managed well on the ground and Pandya made a lot of mistakes while leading the team.

"The team mumbai Indians that qualified last year didn’t had Jasprit Bumrah but this season they had his services. Still they are in this situation. Purely because the team wasn’t managed well on the ground. Too many mistakes by their captain Hardik Pandya. It’s the truth," Irfan Pathan tweeted on X.

Hardik Pandya had a poor day with the bat as he was dismissed for a golden duck by Naveen-ul-Haq. Although he made amends with the ball picking up 2-26, it wasn't enough for his team to win the game as Mumbai Indians lost by 4 wickets in the last over of the match.

The IPL 2024 campaign hasn't been great for Hardik Pandya as he has been booed several times by the crowd for replacing Rohit Sharma as the team's captain. His personal returns haven't been up to the mark as well. In IPL 2024, the right-handed allrounder has scored 197 runs at an average of 21.88 and taken just 6 wickets in 10 matches so far.

Pandya has proven his captaincy credentials in the past where he took Gujarat Titans to two IPL finals and won one of them. He has also led India in 16 T20Is.

