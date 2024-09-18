Most Fifty-plus Scores in IPL: Three Indian Legends in Top 5

We look at the top 10 Batters with the most fifty-plus scores in IPL history.

In a competitive league like the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring a mere 20-30 runs sometimes becomes quite difficult for many domestic and international players due to its high intensity. However, there are a few players who have consistently excelled at scoring fifties in the IPL and have been doing so for many seasons.

Notably, there are three Indian stars who feature in the Top 5. In this article, we look at the top 10 Batters with the most fifty-plus scores in IPL history.

Most Fifty-plus Scores in IPL

David Warner – 66

Australian opener David Warner has undeniably dominated the Indian Premier League, holding the record for the most 50-plus scores in IPL history with 66 in 184 innings.

Most of Warner's half-centuries were achieved during his time with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he consistently took on top-tier bowlers with ease.

It's remarkable that an Australian player has outshone many Indian cricketers in their own league, showcasing his exceptional skill and adaptability to Indian conditions.

Virat Kohli – 63

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli ranks a close second on the list, having scored over fifty 63 times by playing 244 IPL innings.

Virat Kohli’s skill in both anchoring the innings and accelerating when needed makes it easier for him to score half-centuries in the IPL. In addition to his half-centuries, Kohli has also smashed a total of 8 centuries while playing for RCB.

Shikhar Dhawan – 53

Shikhar Dhawan, the iconic left-handed Indian batter, ranks third in the list of players with the most fifty-plus scores in IPL history, having scored 53 in 222 matches.

From Sunrisers Hyderabad to Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, Dhawan made a significant impact on every team he joined. Known for his aggressive yet elegant style as a left-handed opener, he excels at capitalizing on the powerplay, often setting the stage for impressive fifty-plus scores.

Rohit Sharma – 45

Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is as skilled at delivering powerful shots as he is at leading the team with his captaincy.

In his 252 IPL innings to date, Sharma has scored 45 half-centuries and over, always prioritizing the team's success over individual records with his aggressive and selfless approach.

Known for his signature pull shot, "Hitman" Sharma combines immense power with effortless timing, making him a formidable challenge for opposition bowlers.

AB De Villiers – 43

AB de Villiers, one of the most adored foreign cricketers in India, captivated fans with his incredible 360-degree hitting skills, regardless of the bowler he faced.

The former RCB legend, ABD, featured in 170 IPL innings, where he recorded 43 half-centuries or more, securing the 5th spot in this list.

Arguably, AB de Villiers is one of the finest IPL players at number 4, capable of accelerating his team's run rate based on the match's demands.

KL Rahul – 41

KL Rahul, the current captain for the Lucknow Supergiants, has set impressive records throughout his IPL career and is frequently considered a strong contender for the Orange Cap.

In recent seasons, Rahul has shown strong performance during the initial six overs of his innings. However, once the fielding restrictions are lifted, his approach tends to become more cautious, which can sometimes result in his strike rate dropping below 130.

Despite this, Rahul's achievements are noteworthy; he has amassed 41 fifty-plus scores in 123 IPL innings, making him the 6th highest player in terms of fifties scored in IPL history.

Suresh Raina – 40

Suresh Raina has earned the title of Mr. IPL for good reason. As the second most cherished player for the Chennai Super Kings after MS Dhoni, Raina has achieved an impressive 40 half-centuries or more across 200 IPL innings.

When it comes to powerful hitting, Raina stands out uniquely. He was known for making the most of the first six overs in an IPL match and was adept at taking on spin bowlers.

Raina consistently demonstrated his value as a team player, focusing on delivering crucial innings for his team. His highest IPL score is an unbeaten 100, which remains his sole century in the league.

Faf Du Plessis – 37

Faf Du Plessis, who was previously a part of the Chennai Super Kings, transferred to the Royal Challengers Bangalore following the 2022 mega auction.

As an opener, Faf Du Plessis is known for delivering strong starts for his team. On his best days, he can score big, reaching figures in the 80s and 90s.

The South African cricketer, who is currently the captain of RCB, has achieved 37 scores of fifty or more in 138 IPL innings, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 136.36.

Chris Gayle – 37

Scoring a fifty is like a routine task for a cricketing great like Chris Gayle. Typically, Gayle reaches this milestone in just 20-25 balls, often with the aid of 4-5 sixes and a few boundaries.

Standing at 6.1 feet and wielding considerable power, Gayle has achieved 37 scores of fifty or more in 142 IPL matches, most of which were with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Moreover, Gayle’s aggressive style means he often doesn’t spend much time on the field before hitting big shots. As a result, there are numerous half-centuries he might have missed that could have further expanded his tally.

Gautam Gambhir – 36

Gautam Gambhir, who captained the Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL championships, delivered several significant performances as a batsman for the team.

During his time with KKR, Gambhir achieved half-centuries 36 times in 154 IPL matches. Often playing the role of an anchor, Gambhir's contributions were crucial in guiding the team to winning totals.

