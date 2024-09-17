Top 10 Batters with Most Sixes in IPL History: Three RCB Legends in Top 5

We look at the top 10 Batters with the most sixes in IPL history.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a hub for six-hitting, and many batters have shown their supreme power since its inception. Batters unleash carnage every year, and the tournament sees plenty of sixes in every game, entertaining the fans and keeping them hooked.

That’s what spectators want to see - high-scoring games with sixes flowing all around, and it went a notch higher in IPL 2024, which was the highest-scoring IPL ever. Even overall, several prolific six-hitters have made a name for themselves with their supreme six-hitting ability in the league.

Most Sixes in IPL History - Top 10 List

Chris Gayle - 357 Sixes

Is this name at the top even surprising? Chris Gayle and Six-Hitting are synonymous with each other. He has hit as many as 357 sixes in 141 innings at a sixes-per-match ratio of 2.53 in the league.

Overall, Gayle has scored 4965 runs at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 148.96, including 31 fifties and six maximums in IPL. Few batters have been as imposing as him, for Gayle was a force in his prime days. Despite not playing in the league for the past few seasons, the record for most sixes still belongs to him, showing how dangerous he was.

Rohit Sharma - 280 Sixes

Rohit Sharma might not be as consistent with his willow in the tournament lately but has been among the finest batters in the league. During his prime days, he played numerous match-winning knocks with the willow for Deccan Chargers (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI), winning them games from improbable situations. He has whacked the second-most number of sixes, with 280 maximums in 252 IPL innings.

He is known as ‘Hitman’ for his sheer ability to clear boundary ropes easily. Rohit has also been a prolific run-scorer, with 6628 runs at an average of 29.72 and a strike rate of 131.14, including 43 half-centuries and two centuries. He is among the finest-ever batters in the league.

Virat Kohli - 272 Sixes

Virat Kohli, the most prolific run-scorer in IPL, is the third batter in this elite list. He has dispatched the ball over ropes 272 times in 244 innings while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Kohli might not be known as a prolific six-hitter, but his power game, especially against the pace, is highly skilled and has also hit 705 fours with the willow.

He is also the leading run-scorer in the league. Kohli has 8004 runs at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 131.97. Further, he also has 55 boundaries and eight maximums.

MS Dhoni - 252 Sixes

MS Dhoni is the face of the Indian Premier League. Apart from being a successful leader, Dhoni is also a terrific batter and has several records to his name. Despite batting in the middle or lower middle order, he is in the fourth position in this six-hitting list.

He has 252 sixes in 229 innings with a balls-per-six ratio of 15.12. Overall, Dhoni has 5243 runs at an average of 39.12 and a 137.53 strike rate. Further, he also has 24 fifties in the league.

AB de Villiers - 251 Sixes

Another unsurprising name in the list, AB de Villiers, who played for Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has the fifth-most sixes in IPL. He is only one six behind Dhoni. AB has 251 sixes in 170 innings at a balls-per-six ratio of 13.55.

His last IPL game came in 2021 but still remains in the top five, showing his hitting credentials. Overall, the Proteas batter has 5162 runs at an average of 39.70 and a strike rate of 151.68. Further, he also has 40 fifties and three centuries.

David Warner - 236 Sixes

Among the finest overseas players in the league, David Warner holds the sixth position in this list. He has 236 maximums in 184 innings at a balls-per-six ratio of 19.90. He also has 663 fours along with 236 sixes.

Warner has scored 6565 runs at an average of 40.52 and a strike rate of 139.77 in 184 innings. He also has 62 boundaries and four maximums. He will add more to the list if he gets sold next year.

Kieron Pollard - 223 Sixes

Kieron Pollard is among the biggest match-winners in the history of the league and has won numerous matches for Mumbai Indians (MI). He is a serial six-hitter and has found a place despite mostly batting at No.5 or below. Pollard has hit 223 maximums in 171 innings with a magnificent balls-per-six ratio of 10.38.

He has 3412 runs at an average of 28.67 and a strike rate of 147.32. Further, Pollard has also hit 16 fifties in the league. He was known for his six-hitting and no wonder finds a spot here.

Andre Russell - 209 Sixes

Among the most fearsome batters in the history of the league, Andre Russell’s name is no surprise. Russell’s association with six-hitting is well known. He has amassed 209 maximums at an unbelievable 6.79 balls-per-maximum ratio.

The superstar of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has 2484 runs at an average of 29.22 and a strike rate of 174.92 in 105 IPL innings. He also has 11 fifties to his name. Russell is easily the most nonchalant six-hitter and will ascend in the list in the upcoming seasons.

Sanju Samson - 206 Sixes

The captain of Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sanju Samson is the ninth batter to find a spot in this team. He has 206 maximums in 163 IPL innings. On average, he hits a six every 15.43 balls in the league.

Overall, Samson has 4419 runs at an average of 30.68 and a strike rate of 138.96. He also has 25 fifties and three centuries. Samson will also step up to this list and add more to his tally in the upcoming edition.

Suresh Raina - 203 Sixes

Mr. IPL, Suresh Raina grabs the tenth position in this elite list. The southpaw has 203 sixes in 200 IPL innings. He takes around 19.91 deliveries for every six.

He is only among ten batters to hit 200+ maximums in the league. Raina has accumulated 5528 runs at an average of 32.51 and a strike rate of 136.73. He also has 39 fifties and a century in the league.

