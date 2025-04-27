Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 45 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 match 45 between MI and LSG.

Match no. 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squaring off at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians have made a strong comeback after four defeats in the first five games. They have won four on the trot, most recently beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. Trent Boult claimed 4 for 26 in his four overs while Deepak Chahar bagged 2 for 12. Rohit Sharma then smashed 70 off 46 with Suryakumar Yadav hitting 40* off 19 to chase down 143 with ease.

Lucknow Super Giants also have five wins and four losses in the season. They are coming off an eight-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals. Mitchell Marsh (45 off 36) and Aiden Markram (52 in 33) provided a good start but LSG could score only 159, which wasn’t enough.

MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has found his old self back, and timing the ball crisply. He has scored 373 runs in the tournament, at an average of 62 and strike rate of 166. SKY has scored more than 25 runs in each of the nine innings, including two fifties.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram is having an outstanding season for the Super Giants. He has 326 runs from nine innings at an average of 36 while striking at 151. Markram has registered four half centuries in the competition, and has also picked four wickets.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has had three low scores but his overall form has been great. He has smashed 377 runs in nine innings at an average of 47 and strike rate of 205. He has four half centuries in the tournament. Pooran’s biggest threat in this game will be Jasprit Bumrah.

MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar is part of around 29% fantasy teams for this game. The right-arm seamer has taken eight wickets in the tournament. He was superb in the last game at the same venue, picking up 2 for 12 in four overs.

Ayush Badoni

Ayush Badoni’s ownership for this game is 40%. He is the floater in the LSG side, and has done a solid job. He has made 217 runs at an average of 31 while striking at 140, including one fifty.

MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant hasn’t been in good form and his confidence seems to be low. You can leave him out for this game.

David Miller

David Miller has had a poor season, scoring only 118 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 122. Leaving him out would not be a bad option.

MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction.

