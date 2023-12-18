Trade between star players of CSK and a blue jersey team could be on: Rumours

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has already thrown plenty of surprises even before the IPL 2024 auction.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has already thrown plenty of surprises even before the IPL 2024 auction. First, Mumbai Indians (MI) traded Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans (GT) in what was the biggest trading deal in the history of the league. Then, the five-time champions gave away Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to free their purse for the IPL 2024 auction.

It was a win-win situation for Mumbai Indians. As if these two trades weren’t enough, MI announced Hardik Pandya as their new captain from the next season onwards. It was the most surprising news for everyone, for Rohit Sharma has been the most successful captain in the league’s history.

Rohit led MI to five IPL titles, making them a global brand, a benchmark for the other franchises in any T20 league. His snub was bound to create mayhem, and social media gave varied reactions to this massive development. While Rohit wasn’t at his best with the willow, he led MI brilliantly for ten years.

Hardik Pandya’s announcement divided the MI fans into two parts. One section was happy with this bold move, for Rohit’s age and form were on the wrong side. The other section expressed its disappointment as they found it unfair.

Trade between star CSK players and a Blue Jersey team could be on

As if IPL hadn’t given enough content already, the rumours about possible trades between the star players have surfaced. While the names aren’t disclosed, the players are rumoured to be prominent. The stars from a Blue Jersey team, who have been match-winners, might be traded for two CSK pacers.

Prasanna, who has previously worked with IPL teams, revealed the info on Ashwin’s YouTube channel. He said the Blue Jersey team is willing to take two pacers from the Yellow Jersey and give a star player. Depending on the auction tomorrow, the deal might take place.

Prasanna confirms in Ashwin YT video that 2 pacers from CSK might be traded for either a star Batsman(Suryakumar Yadav/Rohit Sharma) or a star Indian bowler(Jasprit Bumrah).

While there is no confirmation, such rumours have been around since Hardik was handed over the captaincy. It’s unlikely that MI will give away their match-winners, but this year’s trade deals have shown that anything is possible. It is only a rumour for now, and Prassana didn’t name any player, either.

The trade window will again open on December 20, a day after the mini-auction. It will be interesting to see whether these are only rumours or if there’s something genuine building in the background. If the rumours are true, we might be in for more drama.

