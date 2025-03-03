Unsold at IPL 2025 auction, England pace stalwart registers for Hundred 2025 draft

The Hundred 2025 draft will be held on March 12.

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson has registered himself in the upcoming Hundred 2025 draft next week, slated to take place on March 12.

Notably, he had previously also registered to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) but unfortunately went unsold in the auction last November.

Anderson has retired from international cricket, having played his final Test match against West Indies last July. Since then, he has taken on a role as a consultant coach for England, contributing during the winter and now in the Champions Trophy 2025.

However, in January, he secured a one-year contract with Lancashire, extending his involvement through the 2025 season. Now, he is setting his sights on making his debut in the Hundred.

It has been nearly six years since Anderson last played white-ball cricket and over a decade since his most recent T20 appearance. Despite this, he is aiming to feature in the T20 Blast for Lancashire this year.

James Anderson can play in Hundred 2025 even if not picked in the draft

Interestingly, Anderson could still feature in the Hundred 2025 in case he doesn’t find a suitor, as a wildcard or injury replacement.

The 43-year-old Anderson, if he participates this year, will become the second-oldest player in the tournament’s history, following Imran Tahir, who played in 2022 at the age of 43.

Anderson also sounds confident of his Hundred ambitions after the batch of balls used in the Hundred last summer moved prodigiously off the seam and through the air.

Anderson had said, “Watching the Hundred this year, seeing the ball swing around, it makes me feel like I could do a job there.”

