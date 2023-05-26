'Hasn’t lived up to even 1% of those expectations' - Virender Sehwag makes a shocking remark on GT player

While GT managed to top the points table, they still have a few concerns regarding the form of key players.

Gujarat Titans (GT) were the most consistent team in the league stages of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), winning 10 out of 14 games. The consistency is duly rewarded in the IPL, and GT will have another opportunity to reach the Final.

On Friday night (May 26), Gujarat Titans will face the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at their home ground in Ahmedabad. While GT managed to top the points table, they still have a few concerns regarding the form of key players.

Last season, Gujarat Titans weren’t really dependent on a few players, as at least one player came to rescue the team almost every time. However, things have changed drastically this year.

The form of Hardik Pandya and David Miller is concerning, whereas the changes made by GT in the second half of the tournament haven’t come off according to the plans. The change in personnel saw them suffer an unexpected defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and GT would need to rectify their mistakes, as they can not afford any further hiccups.

Virender Sehwag criticises the Sri Lankan player Dasun Shanaka

Gujarat Titans decided to include Dasun Shanka in their team at the very end of the tournament, and the move hasn’t exactly worked thus far. While Shanaka has the capability to turn the games with his batting, the pressure in a competition like the IPL is bound to get the better of the players who haven’t played before.

The former explosive batter, Virender Sehwag, didn’t hold himself back while criticising Dasun Shanaka, stating Shanka has been disappointing.

“I’m not worried about the bowling too much. But I am worried about Dasun Shanaka. GT can play Odean Smith and Alzarri Joseph for him. Shanaka has been disappointing. We had big hopes from him, and he hasn’t lived up to even 1% of those expectations,” opined Virender Sehwag.

Virender Sehwag also added that the defending champions Gujarat Titans should bring in Abhinav Manohar in the place of the Sri Lankan all-rounder.

“GT should play Manhor instead of Shanaka, as he is a batter who can smash sixes.”

