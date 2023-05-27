'Should focus on improving his weakness' - Virender Sehwag makes a huge remark on young sensation

The former Indian batter Virender Sehwag has been actively seen sharing his knowledge and views about the different players throughout the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While Sehwag has praised several players for their sublime performances, there have also been a particular set of players who have also received criticism from the expert.

The former Indian batter Virender Sehwag has been actively seen sharing his knowledge and views about the different players throughout the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Sehwag has praised several players for their sublime performances, there have also been a particular set of players who have also received criticism from the expert.

In his latest chat, Virender Sehwag talked about Tilak Varma, who played a blistering cameo, albeit in a losing cause against Gujarat Titans (GT) last night. Tilak has been one of the best batters of Mumbai Indians (MI) ever since he made his debut in IPL 2022.

The potential of Tilak Varma was lucid in the first season itself, as the southpaw played numerous sublime innings in a season where things didn’t go in favour of his team. There were ups and downs this season, but Tilak overall did a decent job this season as well.

While there are a few areas for Tilak Varma to work on, the amount of talent he possesses at such a young age is immense. One can expect this young sensation to work on his drawbacks and perform even better and stronger next season in the cash-rich league.

Virender Sehwag lists down the areas for Tilak Varma to work on

Virender Sehwag spoke about the game of Tilak Varma on Cricbuzz, where he listed down the areas for Tilak Varma to improve on. According to Sehwag, Tilak should work on his fitness and his skills further.

“He should focus on 2 things; improve his fitness and identify the skills that he can work on as well as the mindset. It often happens when you play regular cricket; you change yourself with time. But when you're not playing cricket, you have to focus on your fitness and your skills. Like Suryakumar Yadav, he practised a lot for his shots,” opined Virender Sehwag.

Also Read: Naveen-ul-Haq calls out the fake account that tweeted 'I'm sorry Virat'

The former explosive batter Virender Sehwag also told about his early playing days when Sourav Ganguly gave him a piece of valuable advice.

“Tilak Varma should focus on improving his weakness. It reminds me of him when I played for India for the first time in 1999. I was dismissed by Shoaib Akhtar. Before I could bring my bat down, the ball hit my pad. So, Dada (Sourav Ganguly) told me one thing... go back and practice against fast bowling so you come better prepared. I used to play middle-order, I got spin, and by the time fast bowlers came, I had already scored a century. Likewise, Tilak Varma needs to look at where are his weaknesses.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.