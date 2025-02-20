News
Ramandeep Singh Kolkata Knight Riders
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 20, 2025

‘Want to Win Games as A’: KKR Star Reveals Harnessing New Dimension in his Repertoire for IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

KKR's Ramandeep Singh is focussing on his bowling ahead of IPL 2025.

Ramandeep Singh Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Ramandeep Singh is eager to help his team win games as a bowler in Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2025 season. Ramandeep was one of the six players retained by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 27-year-old played 14 matches for the defending champions last year and scored 125 runs at a strike-rate of 201.61. He went onto make his Team India debut when the Men in Blue toured South Africa for a four-match T20I series.

Ramandeep Singh focussing on bowling ahead of IPL

“The conversation from IPL 2024 was that coaching staff have the same expectations from my bowling as they had from my batting. A couple of impactful overs in the middle of the bowling innings will be very important for the team. So, I am working on the same. I want to win games as a bowler,” Ramandeep said during a chat on Knight Live Adda.

ALSO READ:

“I am extremely grateful to have made my debut for India. I have worked hard to reach this position in my career, and now, I am reaping the fruits of my hard work. It is a dream come true to get retained in a mega auction. Looking forward, my attempt will be to give my 100% to the team once again,” he added.

Ramandeep hailed the support for Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground of Eden Gardens. “We have the most wonderful fans at the Eden Gardens. Their support and their chants ensure that I have a very special connection with the them. I am looking forward to entertaining the fans and making them proud once again,” stated the Punjab cricketer.

Ramandeep’s IPL record

Ramandeep has played 19 IPL games in total and has scored 170 runs at a strike-rate of 166.67. He was with the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. He played five matches that season, scoring 45 runs and taking six wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions of the IPL, having beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final last year. KKR will begin their title defence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata on March 22.

