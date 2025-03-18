Who Is the Left-Arm Sling Bowler Seen in SRH Intra-Squad Matches Ahead of IPL 2025?

He hasn’t played enough cricket at any competitive level, but his superior talent must have been enticing for the SRH scouts to rope him as a net bowler.

Every IPL season brings new talented players who grab the limelight due to their distinct expertise. As IPL 2025 approaches, several such cricketers are in action yet again and one from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is slowly grabbing attention on social media. While a few were sold in the IPL 2025 auction and are in the main squad, some are working behind the scenes as training players.

One such player who has hogged the limelight ahead of IPL 2025 is Navindu Prabash, who has been acting as a net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Coming from Lasith Malinga’s land, Navindu is a slinger but a left-arm bowler. His action resembles Malinga, as many pacers from Sri Lanka, but a few bring the left-arm angle like Navindu.

He hasn’t played enough cricket at any competitive level, but his superior talent must have been enticing for the SRH scouts to rope him as a net bowler. Born in 1998, Navindu is a part of Different Discovery Cricket Academy, a popular high-performance indoor training coaching centre where several young players nurture their skills. While there’s no data about the extent of his association, Navindu must have worked extensively in this academy during his early days.

He might have grabbed eyeballs since this coaching centre has high connections. Navindu was also part of the net session when India toured Sri Lanka in July and August last year. A clip of him bowling to Kuldeep Yadav in the nets has been viral, showing he has been working with the senior group here and there.

Our New Net Bowler from Sri Lanka, Navindu Prabash 🌟🇱🇰 https://t.co/D2gwjg9h30 pic.twitter.com/WMOEUK0q9Q — ORANGE ARMY (@SUNRISERSU) March 2, 2025

Who is SRH net bowler Navindu Prabash?

Navindu has been playing in Sri Lanka’s local tournaments and was in the Colombo DCA Division III Tournament last year. While featuring for CCC, he churned out impressive performances with the ball. His figures in five matches were 2/16, 3/45, 5/35, 3/28, and 0/23.

He also played in two matches when Singapore Cricket Club toured Sri Lanka last year. He took four wickets at 12.50 runs apiece and conceded only 7.14 runs per over. As these numbers depict, he is a genuine wicket-taker, which is expected from a slinger who bowls with a round arm.

Navindu bowls at a high pace and has a good yorker in his armour, which is the case with almost every slinger. While he still lacks complete control over his bowling action, the Sri Lankan speedster will improve with time and exposure. One main reason behind no high command over his action is the lack of enough cricket at any competitive level in his career.

He played in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening practice game and bowled as a substitute. Navindu bowled two overs in the contest, conceding 23 runs but took two wickets, dismissing Sachin Baby and Rahul Chahar. He showed a good slower one to dismiss Sachin and tried yorkers, even though they were wayward sometimes.

Our Net Bowler Left Arm Slinga Navindu Prabash is So Good with Yorkers and Control Hope He will Play for us in Future 👐#SRH | #OrangeArmy𓅃 pic.twitter.com/KSE1W5B9mZ — Orange Army (@OrangeArmyIPL) March 17, 2025

Prabash will be hard to face once he gets more control due to his left-arm-slinging action. If he is part of an IPL franchise’s training camp, the talent is definitely there, and Navindu brings unique skill sets that are bound to excite. He will gain ample exposure in SRH nets by bowling to some of the most ferocious batters and become an improved version that can go on to represent Sri Lanka in future.

