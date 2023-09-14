2 seats where MS Dhoni's 2011-WC winning six landed to be auctioned

This triumph marked India's first World Cup victory in 28 years since their historic win in 1983.

Certain moments in cricket history are etched in time and one such indelible memory is MS Dhoni's monumental six that secured victory for India in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium. Recently, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has declared their intention to auction off the two seats where the ball landed.

‘Dhoni finishes off in style… To eternalize the glory of this moment, the two seats where the ball landed at the Wankhede Stadium after MS Dhoni struck the ICC World Cup 2011 winning six will be auctioned by the MCA,” the MCA tweeted on Thursday.

During the match, after Sri Lanka set a target of 274 for 6 within the allocated 50 overs, India found themselves at 114 for 3 before Dhoni partnered with Gautam Gambhir in the high-stakes chase.

Dhoni relieves the moment after leading the team from the front

Leading from the front, Dhoni played an unbeaten innings of 91 runs, culminating in that iconic six. He initially forged a 109-run alliance with Gambhir for the fourth wicket, followed by an unbroken fifth-wicket stand worth 54 runs alongside Yuvraj Singh.

Earlier this year, Dhoni had also talked about the six-hitting moment saying, “To me, it was not the winning moment, it was 15-20 minutes ago when emotionally I was very high. And at the same time, I wanted to get done with it. We knew that we would win this from here, and it was very difficult for us to lose. So yes, you know it was more of a sense of satisfaction, job done, let’s move on from here.”

This triumph marked India's first World Cup victory in 28 years since their historic win in 1983.

