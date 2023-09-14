WATCH: Mayank Agarwal beats Virat Kohli's yo-yo score, sends strong message to selectors

Mayank shared the results on his official Instagram handle and provided a video of the test-taking process.

Mayank Agarwal recently excelled in his Yo-Yo test, achieving an impressive score of 21.1 as he gets prepped up for the upcoming domestic season. Currently, Mayank stands as one of the most physically fit cricketers in the national setup. He diligently maintains his overall fitness, often offering glimpses of his rigorous training regimen through videos on his Instagram profile.

Reportedly, Shubman Gill holds the highest recorded score among the current players in the Indian squad, registering 18.7 during a training camp organized by the team management last month in Bangalore, ahead of the Asia Cup. Virat Kohli also shared his Yo-Yo test performance on his Instagram story, achieving a score of 17.2.

Mayank, surpassing them both comfortably, showcased his prowess in the recent Yo-Yo test. He shared the results on his official Instagram handle on Thursday (September 14), providing a visual of the test-taking process.

The Karnataka batter last played for India back in 2022

This talented Karnataka batter amassed a substantial volume of runs in domestic cricket over consecutive seasons, ultimately earning a well-deserved call-up to the Indian Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia in 2018-19. His debut in the Boxing Day Test at MCG, as an opener, left an immediate impression, as he notched a remarkable 76.

Regrettably, his journey took an unforeseen turn, leading to his exclusion from the squad due to inconsistent performances. His last appearance for India in a Test match was in 2022, during the home series against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

Since then, Mayank has remained on the periphery of national selection.

