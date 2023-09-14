WATCH: ICC names 32 Greatest ODI World Cup moments; Voting to decide winner

Interestingly, the option of choosing the best moment lies in your hands through a bracket challenge.

Ahead of the upcoming ODI Cricket World Cup in India later this year, the ICC delved into the archives and presented the most remarkable moments from the tournament's history. Over the years, the mega event has witnessed some heart-thumping action and edge-of-the-seat moments. With another edition around the corner, the apex council has handpicked the top 32 moments.

Interestingly, the option of choosing the best one lies in your hands through a bracket challenge. Each moment will contend against another, and you'll have the opportunity to cast your vote, ultimately determining the Greatest Moment of the Cricket World Cup.

The first round of voting is currently underway. Click here to watch all 32 moments. Let's see some of the highlight moments below.

MS Dhoni six in the final (2011 WC)

India secured their second-ever World Cup title through a monumental six, executed by their captain MS Dhoni, in the 49th over of the summit clash. This shot marked the culmination of a triumphant home campaign and was immortalized by Ravi Shastri's poignant commentary, “Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd!”

Dwayne Leverlock's amazing grab (2007 WC)

In the 2007 World Cup, Dwayne Leverock etched Bermuda's presence with a breathtaking catch against India. The steadfast slip fielder extended his right hand to snag an edge from Robin Uthappa, preventing the ball from evading him, and proceeded to erupt in exuberant celebration.

Ponting pummels India in final (2003 WC)

Harbhajan Singh's pivotal strikes in the middle overs momentarily impeded Australia's promising start in the game. Yet, this merely set the stage for an exceptional display of skill. Ricky Ponting's thunderous 140* propelled his team to the highest total ever recorded in a World Cup final, eventually culminating in a resounding victory.

Here is the full list of all the matchups for the bracket challenge

1. MS Dhoni six in the final (2011) vs Afghanistan beat Scotland for first win (2015)

2. Kevin O'Brien helps Ireland beat England (2011) vs Dwayne Leverock's amazing grab (2007)

3. Ruthless Richards runs out three (1975) vs Ponting pummels India in 2003 final (2003)

4. MS Dhoni run out by Guptill direct hit (2019) vs Starc to McCullum in final (2015)

5. Wasim Akram's two-in-two against England in the 1992 final (1992) vs Ben Stokes' catch against South Africa (2019)

6. Bangladesh upset India (2007) vs Malinga takes four in four v South Africa (2007)

7. Grant Elliott hits it into the grandstand (2015) vs India v England tie (2011)

8. Gibbs 'drops' the World Cup (1999) vs Yuvraj marshalls the chase against Australia (2011)

9. Klusener-Donald run-out in the semi-final (1999) vs Bangladesh beat Pakistan (1999)

10. Aravinda de Silva dominates the final (1996) vs Ireland upset Pakistan (2007)

11. Gilchrist century makes it three in three for Australia (2007) vs Jonty Rhodes runs out Inzamam (1992)

12. Gilchrist walks in the semi-final (2003) vs Inzamam's cameo in the 1992 semi-final (1992)

13. Tendulkar v Pakistan (2003) vs Johnson bounces out Kohli (2015)

14. Kapil Dev's running catch to dismiss Viv Richards in the final (1983) vs Bangladesh beat England in a thriller (2011)

15. Kapil Dev 175 rescues India from 17 for 5 against Zimbabwe (1983) vs Prasad v Sohail in the Ind v Pak quarterfinal (1996)

16. Bangladesh upset England (2015) vs Deflection off Stokes' bat in final over (2019)

