WATCH: Wellalage adds Babar Azam to his collection after dismantling Indian top-order

In a riveting clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the ongoing 2023 Asia Cup, Babar Azam demonstrated his prowess and appeared poised for a substantial score. However, Wellalage had different intentions, unfurling a mesmerizing performance that led to the dismissal of the star batter.

Wellalage's exceptional bowling technique and precision proved to be Azam's undoing as the Sri Lankan bowler's masterful execution provided the Pakistani batter with little margin for error.

While viewers were captivated awaiting Azam's every move as he consistently executed shots with finesse, Wellalage's enchanting spell tipped the scales in favor of Sri Lanka and left the Pakistani side in a precarious position.

Azam's departure not only diminished Pakistan's prospects of securing a berth in the Asia Cup final but also underscored Wellalage's significant role in the Sri Lankan lineup. His proficiency in dismantling the opposition's batting order serves as a testament to his skill and dedication to the sport.

Watch: Wellalage outfoxes Babar Azam

As the match progressed, it became evident that Wellalage's heroics were no mere stroke of luck. His reliable knack for delivering pivotal breakthroughs ensured that Sri Lanka maintained control of the game.

While Azam's dismissal may have disheartened his supporters, it is imperative to acknowledge Wellalage's outstanding performance. His bowling prowess and unwavering determination to excel played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka's triumph.

The Pakistan captain eventually scored 29 runs off 35 balls. He also scored three boundaries in his innings, bringing his team back into the game after an early blow.

To conclude, Babar Azam's innings was curtailed by the extraordinary bowling skills of Sri Lanka's Wellalage. The match underscored the significance of both players in their respective teams and left fans eagerly anticipating future encounters between these exceptional individuals.

