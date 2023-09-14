WATCH: Fabian Allen breaks window with a gigantic six in CPL 2023

Allen hammered a half-volley from Dwaine Pretorius over the long-off boundary, resulting in a staggering six that crashed into a window at the Providence Stadium.

Fabian Allen exhibited a display of sheer power when he launched a colossal 98-meter six, shattering a window at Guyana's Providence Stadium on September 13 in the ongoing CPL 2023. This exceptional feat came off a delivery from Dwaine Pretorius.

The Jamaica Tallawahs, having been put into bat by the Guyana Amazon Warriors, found their initial momentum through Brandon King, who notched up an impressive half-century with a 52 off 32 balls. However, the other Jamaican batters struggled to find their rhythm.

Alex Hales, Kirk McKenzie, Imad Wasim, and Shamarh Brooks all maintained a scoring rate of a run per ball or less, until Raymon Reifer and Fabian Allen contributed crucial cameos, propelling the total past the 150-run mark.

Allen, entering the game at No.7, initially faced some difficulty, amassing only four runs from his first seven deliveries.

However, he soon unleashed his power, hammering a half-volley from Dwaine Pretorius over the long-off boundary, resulting in a staggering 98-meter six that crashed into a window at the Providence Stadium.

Just three balls later, he outdid himself with an even more colossal hit – a 103-meter six off Imran Tahir, sailing over his head. Allen concluded the innings unbeaten with 21 runs off 14 deliveries, enabling Jamaica to finish at 152-5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Despite this formidable effort, it ultimately fell short as Guyana comfortably chased down the target with nine balls and seven wickets to spare, courtesy of Saim Ayub's remarkable third consecutive 50-plus score. Ayub orchestrated the pursuit masterfully, amassing 85 runs off 53 balls, including five boundaries and five sixes. His opening partner, Matthew Nandu, provided valuable support with a solid 37 off 35 balls.

With this victory, Guyana ascended to the top of the table with 13 points from seven games, while Jamaica languished in fifth place with five points from eight games.

