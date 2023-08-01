"I believe they're..." - Eoin Morgan predicts India's future at 2023 ODI World Cup

England's WC-winning skipper spoke of the hosts' chances that have struggled in ICC tournaments since their 2013 Champions Trophy triumph

ODI cricket has witnessed significant transformations since the last tournament held four years ago in England. One of the main architects responsible for this shift in mindset was Eoin Morgan, who captained the victorious England team in the previous edition. However, now retired from international cricket since 2022, Morgan will be observing the 2023 tournament from the sidelines.

During his captaincy, Morgan played a crucial role in restructuring the England team into a white-ball juggernaut. Their thrilling victory over New Zealand in the 2019 final set the standard for other teams to aspire to in the current World Cup hosted in India. His ultra-attacking brand of cricket utilized the team's batting depth and power-hitting, propelling them from the disappointments of the 2015 World Cup to becoming world champions and arguably the best limited-overs team in modern-day cricket within a span of just four years.

Notably, Morgan is regarded as one of the finest white-ball captains in history, and England, under his guidance, are also the defending T20 World Cup champions.

Eoin Morgan names 4 teams who are likely to win the trophy

In the lead-up to the ICC 2023 World Cup, Morgan shared his insights on how ODIs are becoming less frequent fixtures, while emphasizing that the World Cup remains the pinnacle of the sport. In an interview with WION, he pointed out the four teams he considers as favorites for the tournament - England, Australia, India & Pakistan.

When asked about his predictions for India's World Cup campaign and his advice for a team that has struggled in ICC tournaments since their 2013 Champions Trophy triumph, Morgan spoke highly of the hosts.

“They’re an excellent cricket team that I believe will be favourites going into the World Cup. You don’t have to rewind the clock back that far when MS Dhoni was captain back in 2011, and that magical moment for all Indian fans when he hit that ball over long-on for six, and India lifted the trophy.”

