WATCH: "Bat in hand for a few throws" - Kane Williamson resumes batting again after injury

The Kiwi siffered a ACL injury during the opening match of IPL 2023 while attempting to save a boundary off Ruturaj Gaikwad's shot.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has resumed facing throwdowns in the nets as part of his recovery process following surgery for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. The injury occurred during the opening match of IPL 2023 on March 31, while Williamson was representing Gujarat Titans. While attempting to save a boundary off Ruturaj Gaikwad's shot from Chennai Super Kings, he leaped on the deep square leg boundary but awkwardly landed on his right leg, resulting in the ACL rupture.

Subsequently, he had to be carried off the field, leading to his exclusion from both the IPL and possibly the 2023 ODI World Cup. After returning to New Zealand, Williamson underwent surgery in April. Speculations arose about his potential involvement in the World Cup, with a chance that he might accompany the team as a mentor if not fit to play in India.

However, in June, encouraging news surfaced as Williamson's determination to participate in the World Cup remained steadfast. Despite being seen as a long shot, there remained hope that he could recover in time for the tournament's commencement, with New Zealand set to face England in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Kane Williamson was prepared for the 'daunting' work

Earlier today, he shared a brief video on Instagram, expressing his delight at being back in the nets with the bat in hand for some throws.

Williamson had said back in June, "Very much just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment. I haven't had such a long-term injury before but talking to other people that have, the journey is a bit of a long one so if you look too far ahead, it probably can become a little bit daunting."

ALSO READ: The Hundred 2023 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch the Women's Competition on TV, Squads, Teams, Date, Time, and Venues

"Whereas, one week at a time, ticking off those small markers, those little wins that are nice to experience. But also knowing that the journey won't be completely smooth and you have a few setbacks along the way that you have to navigate."

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.