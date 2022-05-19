Twitter reacts as 'run-chase specialist' Virat Kohli returns to form with a resounding, match-winning fifty

Virat Kohli returned to form with a game-setting 54-ball 73 against the Gujarat Titans on Thursday, which has kept Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2022 playoffs qualification hopes alive.

It was the second fifty for Kohli in a season in which he has registered three first-ball ducks.

After a string of low scores, Virat Kohli finally managed to put on a performance of note in a must-win game for RCB against GT on Thursday. Kohli scored a stroke-filled 73 in a successful chase of 169, setting it up with a 115-run opening stand with skipper Faf du Plessis (44 off 38).

Kohli’s season tally now goes to 309 from 14 innings, after he had averaged a paltry 19.67 in the first 13 with six single-digit scores including three first-ball ducks. The right-hander struck eight fours and two sixes during his knock, the highlight being a nonchalant flick off Rashid Khan over cow corner which got him to a half-century off 33 balls. He took Rashid downtown towards the sight screen later in the innings, before being stumped soon after.

Kohli also crossed the 7,000 run-mark for RCB in the process. The three-time finalists eventually hunt the total down with 8 wickets and 8 balls to spare. They’ll now hope for Mumbai Indians to beat the Delhi Capitals on Saturday to clear their path to the playoffs.

