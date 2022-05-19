WATCH: Virat Kohli consoles Matthew Wade after deflection on LBW decision goes undetected on UltraEdge

Matthew Wade wasn’t impressed at the third umpire’s call, after being ruled out leg-before in a controversial manner during Gujarat Lions’ last IPL 2022 league encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. Virat Kohli was seen consoling the left-hander as he walked back.

Matthew Wade was adjudged leg-before in bizarre circumstances against the RCB at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. Walking in at the fall of Shubman Gill’s wicket in the game’s first innings, Wade smashed two fours and a six early on and looked determined to score big.

However his stay was cut short for a 13-ball 16. Glenn Maxwell fired one in from round the wicket, and Wade went for a sweep but got hit on the pads. The on-field umpire ruled it out following which the batter signalled a review confidently right away. The UltraEdge showed flat line, but the ball clearly appeared to have deflected as it passed the bat onto the pads.

Third umpire Navdeep Singh went ahead with the ball-tracking, which indicated three reds and the batter was ruled out. Wade walked back shaking his head in frustration, convinced that he had edged it.

Virat Kohli was seen consoling the Australia wicketkeeper as he walked back frustrated. Interestingly, Kohli had himself been on the receiving end of a leg-before call against Mumbai Indians earlier in the tournament.

It wasn’t the first time that technology misbehaved in the tournament. Rohit Sharma was adjudged out off Tim Southee earlier in the tournament, when there appeared spikes on the Ultra Edge even before the ball had reached the bat.

GT were 82/3 at the time of writing.

