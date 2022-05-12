Watch: Dhoni gives cold stare! Misfield from Robin Uthappa leaves CSK skipper furious

MS Dhoni losing his cool? That's unheard of, but his cold stare is as deadly as they come and Robin Uthappa was at the receving end of it.

Chennai Super Kings, defending a lowly total of 99, had a sniff of turning things around with Mukesh Choudhary's excellent spell of 3-0-17-3 in the powerplay overs. Reduced to 33/4, Mumbai seemed to be in trouble with MS Dhoni's CSK new ball bowlers on top in the IPL 2022 fixture. It seemed like we would be in for a thriller when Hrithik Shokeen combined with Tilak Varma to avert a collapse.

With the partnership gaining momentum, CSK sorely needed to tighten the screws and ensure they gave very little away to the Mumbai Indians batters.

It was here that Robin Uthappa's error came. With Maheesh Theekshana bowling three balls for just two runs in the 10th over, CSK were quietly looking to wrestle back control after a nine-run ninth over. But Shokeen's slice off the fourth ball went to the deep where Robin Uthappa made a meal of a straightforward fielding effort.

It left MS Dhoni and CSK fans furious with the skipper giving no reactions except a dead cold stare, one that we have gotten familiar to from him in tricky situations.

Watch the Robin Uthappa misfield and MS Dhoni's reaction here



CSK went on to give away more runs with further misfields and loose balls as they gave up a chance to put up a solid fight in the defence of just 99 runs. The all-but-confirmed loss meant that CSK were knocked out officially from IPL 2022.