Watch Matthew Wade throws helmet in disgust in dressing room after possible UltraEdge error

Matthew Wade was adjudged LBW off Glenn Maxwell in the fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday at the Wankhede stadium. On review, the replays showed there was no edge on UltraEdge, but to the naked eye, it seemed obvious that Wade had edged the ball. Walking in at No.3 after the dismissal of Shubman Gill to Josh Hazlewood, Wade smashed two fours and a six early on and looked determined to score big.

The DRS replay showed nothing on UltraEdge bizarrely as Wade looked stunned by it. Several on social media also called out the decision with the edge clearly visible to the eye.

Third umpire Navdeep Singh went ahead with the ball-tracking, which indicated three reds and the batter was ruled out. Wade walked back shaking his head in frustration, convinced that he had edged it.

WATCH MATTHEW WADE THROW HIS HELMET IN THE DRESSING ROOM IN DISGUST

After his dismissal, Wade seemed visibly upset with Virat Kohli, who had been at the receiving end of a similar dismissal against Mumbai Indians earlier in the season, coming over to console him. Wade was still shaking his head all the way through and showed his frustration on his helmet, sending it spraying across the dressing room with a throw that was visible through the windows.